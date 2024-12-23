Darryl Erasmus returns to SA Tourism as COO

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has welcomed Darryl Erasmus as its new chief operations officer, bringing extensive experience in hospitality, tourism, and corporate communications. Erasmus previously served as chief quality assurance officer in the organisation's Tourism Grading Council business unit.

Darryl Erasmus, Chief Operations Officer, South African Tourism

His career includes senior leadership roles with Travelport, Protea Hotels, and Intercontinental Hotels, as well as serving as managing director of Blaze Integrated Hospitality Marketing Agency. Most recently, he provided advisory services as Director of DAX Advisory Services, specialising in tourism and hospitality.

Strengthening SA’s tourism strategy

"We are pleased to welcome Darryl back to South African Tourism as our new chief operations officer. This appointment will not only strengthen our management structures but will also contribute to driving our strategic objectives forward, while improving our destination’s competitiveness. I do not doubt that his leadership will enhance our operational excellence and global impact," says Nombulelo Guliwe, SA Tourism chief executive officer (CEO).

Erasmus expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying: "I’m excited to be rejoining SA Tourism, returning to an organisation for which I have a deep affinity and personal connection. I extend my sincere gratitude to the CEO and Board for the opportunity to serve South Africa and the tourism sector at large once again.

"I am committed to collectively building a capable and high-performance entity that champions the growth of tourism, amplifying its economic impact, raising the sector’s profile, and displaying the beauty of our country to the global community."

Erasmus’ qualifications include a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and Business Management, a Postgraduate Global Executive Development Program, and ongoing studies for a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Studies at Henley Business School.

Looking ahead to collaboration

Erasmus adds: "I eagerly anticipate reconnecting with the team and collaborating with industry stakeholders domestically and abroad to promote our exceptional destination that delivers unforgettable and uniquely authentic South African experiences."

His appointment was approved by the SA Tourism board in December 2024.