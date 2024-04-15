Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Magatte Wade , Economics, Africa and its Future...

Magatte Wade , Economics, Africa and its Future...

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    OPEC courts Namibia as country embraces energy resources

    By Natalie Grover and Wendell Roelf
    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    The OPEC+ oil producers group, having lost Angola and other players in recent years, is eyeing Namibia for possible membership as it sets up what could be Africa’s fourth-largest output by the next decade, an African industry official said.
    The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna. Source: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
    The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna. Source: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

    TotalEnergies and Shell in recent years have made discoveries estimated at 2.6bn barrels, setting the stage for the southern African country to plan production from about 2030.

    The initial focus for OPEC+ would be to see Namibia join its Charter of Cooperation, the sources said, a grouping that engages in longer-term dialogue about energy markets. Brazil joined the charter in January.

    AEC: 'African nations must reject promises of aid and handouts to abandon their oil and gas as COP28 wraps up'
    African Energy Chamber is an outspoken advocate for African oil and gas

      10 Dec 2023

    Eventually OPEC, the core oil exporters group that with Russia and others forms OPEC+, would like to see Namibia become a full member, said NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, which he said had been involved in facilitating talks between the two sides.

    OPEC has begun its "charm offensive", he said, adding that the outcome of the talks were unclear at this stage.

    OPEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. OPEC Secretary-general Haitham Al Ghais was quoted in February as saying OPEC was holding talks with several nations on joining the charter, without naming them.

    Social media announcements

    OPEC in a tweet at the time said Al Ghais met Namibian Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo at a conference in Nigeria where the prospect of OPEC and Namibia working together "under the umbrella of the charter of cooperation" was raised.

    Last year, Namibian Petroleum Commissioner Maggy Shino expressed interest in joining the OPEC "family", according to a report by S&P Commodity Insights, known as Platts.

    Yet in March, minister Alweendo told Reuters that OPEC membership was not on the cards and did not want to be drawn on whether Namibia was considering joining the charter.

    "We haven't been approached by anyone to join OPEC. OPEC members are petroleum exporting countries and we are not there yet," he said. "That is a consideration only after we have started to produce."

    Talks between OPEC and the Namibian government will likely continue in late April, however, when OPEC's Al Ghais is scheduled to deliver an address to a Namibian energy conference, said Ayuk, who is also a speaker at the event.

    Next decade

    About 2.6bn barrels of oil have been discovered in Namibia this decade so far, Pranav Joshi of energy consultancy Rystad Energy told Reuters.

    In addition to Total and Shell, firms including Chevron, Rhino Resources, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and Galp Energia are conducting exploration and appraisal activities.

    Based on the existing discoveries, Namibia is looking at 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of peak production capacity by the next decade, Joshi estimated.

    That is smaller than Angola's output of some 1.1m bpd but Joshi noted Namibia's number could rise with further successful exploration.

    Angola quit OPEC in December of last year over a lower-than-expected output ceiling it received from OPEC+ whose members are curbing production to help support prices.

    Read more: oil production, OPEC, Tom Alweendo, NJ Ayuk, Haitham Al Ghais, orange basin
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Natalie Grover and Wendell Roelf

    Additional reporting by Alex Lawler

    Related

    HE Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC
    We face a transport and construction apocalypse if oil vanishes
     25 Mar 2024
    The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
    TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy explore South African Orange Basin
     6 Mar 2024
    A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at an electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. Source: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier.
    TotalEnergies acquires more of Namibian oil find
     10 Jan 2024
    Eni announces the introduction of gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters. Source: Eni
    SA’s largest onshore LNG project shows forward momentum in gas sector for 2024
     3 Jan 2024
    NUPRC CEO Gbenga Komolafe in December received awards for public service from the SUN Newspaper and for distinction from foreign investment network. Source: Facebook/NUPRC
    Nigeria invests $13.5bn to fight oil theft and vandalism
     2 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    Gold rush for green: Africa poised to seize opportunity for clean technology leadership
     1 Jan 2024
    OPEC logo is seen in this illustration taken. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Angola decides to leave OPEC, says it doesn't serve its interests
     21 Dec 2023
    AEC: 'African nations must reject promises of aid and handouts to abandon their oil and gas as COP28 wraps up'
    African Energy Chamber is an outspoken advocate for African oil and gas
     10 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz