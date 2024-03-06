Industries

    NWU Chartered Accountancy students excel in 2024 ITC

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    15 Apr 2024
    • 97% of the NWU's candidates passed the exam.
    • The national average pass rate was 67%.
    • The NWU's ICAN candidates achieved a 100% pass rate.
    Prof Heleen Janse van Vuuren
    Prof Heleen Janse van Vuuren

    The North-West University (NWU) has once again demonstrated its commitment to producing top-tier chartered accountancy professionals, as was evidenced by the outstanding results of its students in the recent South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) Initial Test of Competence (ITC) exams.

    In the latest ITC exam results, the NWU's candidates showcased exceptional performance. Impressively, 97% of the NWU's candidates passed the exam, marking the institution as one of the top performers among the 18 participating institutions in the country. The national average pass rate was 67%. In addition, the NWU's ICAN candidates achieved a 100% pass rate.

    The excellence of the NWU's students was further highlighted by their representation in the SAICA top 10, with two candidates achieving this prestigious recognition. Notably, these two candidates passed with distinction, showcasing their exceptional abilities. Overall, the NWU produced five candidates who passed with distinction – a remarkable achievement considering the rigorous standards of the examination. More than 2,500 candidates wrote the exam nationally, of whom only 24 passed with distinction. Moreover, the NWU's success extends to ICAN, with three of its candidates ranking among the top 5, all achieving distinctions.

    Prof Heleen Janse van Vuuren, the director of the School of Accounting Sciences at the NWU's Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, attributes these outstanding results to the institution's commitment to academic excellence and the dedication of its lecturers. She emphasises the importance of chartered accountants in driving economic growth and addressing the financial challenges faced by South Africa.

    Janse van Vuuren underscores the NWU's role in contributing to a better future for all South Africans through its focus on producing highly skilled professionals who can make meaningful contributions to the economy.

    In summary, the NWU's continued success in producing top-performing Chartered Accountancy graduates reflects its dedication to excellence in education and its contribution to the development of South Africa's economic landscape.

    To read the full article in English, follow the link here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/nwu-chartered-accountancy-students-excel-2024-itc

    Om die volledige artikel in Afrikaans te lees, volg die skakel hier: https://news.nwu.ac.za/af/nwu-se-geoktrooieerde-rekenmeesterskap-studente-blink-uit-2024-itc

    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.

