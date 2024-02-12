Notice: Calling all out-of-home media practitioners and brand heads

When engaging with the South African majority market, let our models and knowledge guide your approach to communication.

Introducing Kabelo Kale's Comprehensive Guide for Township Out-of-Home Advertising. A groundbreaking model, tailored to specifically help media planners, implementation planners, media directors, media managers, media strategists, out-of-home media professionals and marketers to brief media owners efficiently. Township out-of-home advertising is the most misunderstood communication platform which includes wall murals, branded spaza shops and other township retail point of sale.

Let’s ensure we do it right this time to achieve the desired outcomes!

Township Advertising is one of the most effective and efficient out-of-home media platforms that guarantee access to the R100bn township economy which resonates intimately with the South African majority consumer.

Township community wall murals, branded spaza shops, and other forms of township retail points of sale are ideal for effective reach, frequency and impact with the majority consumer, period! These platforms are characterised by various innovations introduced by forward-thinking media owners and influencers within the township economic eco-system. These innovations include high lens ultra realism wall murals, Wi-Fi enabled wall murals with augmented reality options, visual reality 3D live characterisation (people and product), 3D serving suggestions, and glow-in-the-dark presentation of unique selling propositions (USP in GID) and campaign taglines. Nevertheless, it has become clear over time that assessing this media without adequate understanding of the township community and its primary audience has proven impractical, despite their longstanding presence and influence.

What is present in township out-of-home media finishes and who is influencing these innovations?

Township wall mural innovations: Wi-Fi enabled high lens ultra realism wall murals. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media.

Township wall mural innovations: Wi-Fi enabled 3D live product characterisation and advertising tagline for impact. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media.

Township wall mural innovations: Wi-Fi enabled 3D live advertising tagline for impact. Picture courtesy of OWAKHE Media – The Media Fanatics.

Township wall mural innovations: Wi-Fi enabled 3D live product characterisation and advertising tagline for impact. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media.

Township wall mural innovations: Wi-Fi enabled 3D live people characterisation and advertising tagline for impact. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media.

Township wall mural innovations: Wi-Fi enabled 3D glow in the dark wall murals for illuminated impact. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media.

But, why have brands not yet fully seized the potential impact of these township based innovations to guarantee successful and enduring engagement and lasting connections with the majority consumer in South Africa? What are we missing? What are we overlooking?

Story time

Recently, a prominent media planner and strategist expressed dissatisfaction with wall murals and branded spaza shops, dismissing them as ineffective and useless. She showed little interest in these highly impactful platforms and also made critical remarks about the quality of township streets in various site bibles. I chose not to respond, recognising her lack of understanding on the subject. Instead, I sought an opportunity to educate her, opting for a public platform such as LinkedIn and others. This decision was not to embarrass her, but to address an issue that affects not only her, but also numerous media planners, directors, and strategists.

The persistent problem is compounded by the tendency to brief for wall murals and branded spaza shops in a manner similar to billboards and other traditional outdoor options, leading to continued frustrations for everyone involved.

When briefing for wall murals and branded spaza shops, and to maximise the potential of these highly effective township economy platforms, it is crucial to acknowledge the specific hierarchy of roads within each town and suburb. This hierarchy of roads categorises roads based on their functions and capacities. Notably, the hierarchy of roads in South African townships is unique in that the footprint and township pedestrian culture is equally important in determining the passing traffic and public transport.

Understanding this dynamic is paramount because the most effective way to brief for township wall murals and branded spaza shops is to align the briefing with the unique township hierarchy of roads and their respective functions. It's essential to recognise and consider the significance of this unique roads hierarchy in the townships when planning and implementing campaigns for wall murals and branded spaza shops to ensure optimal impact and reach within the township environment and eco-system.

The South African Townships Hierarchy of Roads is structured as follows:

1. Freeways: This category comprises roads with the highest road traffic volume, primarily consisting of motorists. The typical traffic speed on freeways ranges from 80 to 120km/hr. When conveying messaging on freeways, it is most suitable to utilize digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising and other traditional outdoor options including large and extra-large statics and structures. The messaging must be creatively compelling at first glance to effectively capture the attention of passing motorists due to the high speeds. The only wall application on his routes is a limited pool of bridge walls in the major metros, and unless you are traveling to Zimbabwe via Limpopo, there can never be a spaza/retail point of sales on freeways.

Illuminated extra-large billboard. Picture courtesy of OWAKHE Media – The Media Fanatics.

2. Major and minor arterials: These roads serve as the hub of township activity and handle the majority of public and private traffic entering, leaving, or bypassing central township areas. They are well-suited for township DOOH advertising and traditional billboards, large extra-large and supersites, including building wraps. The average speed on major and minor arterials ranges from 60 to 80km/hr. Similarly to freeways, messaging on these roads must be creatively compelling at first glance to effectively engage the passing traffic. Walls and spaza application on major and minor arterials is never ideal, this largely based on the housing positioning along these routes, which renders the walls far and difficult to see the artwork, and cringe-worthy during site visits. Planners need to take this into consideration when they insist on “entrances and exits of township along major and minor arterials.”

Illuminated extra-large roadside structure. Picture courtesy of OWAKHE Media – The Media Fanatics.

Illuminated large static billboard along a major arterial. Picture courtesy of Inform Media – Media that Breaks New Pavements

3. Commuter collector roads: Combination roads, also known as important township roads, also known as distributor roads. There are moderate-to-high-capacity roads that facilitate the movement of traffic from local streets to arterial roads. These roads are heavily used by both commuters, private motorists, and pedestrians, making them significant thoroughfares within the townships. They house a captive audience that surpasses the freeways and arterial roads, making them crucial for creatively loaded advertising campaigns. Additionally, commuter collector roads are highly suitable for facilitating movement between communities and townships and serve as hubs for key amenities in the townships, such as schools, churches, and community help centres. Furthermore, unlike major and minor arterials, the housing/residential positioning along these routes is very close to the road, make the creative visible to the passing and ideal traffic if predominantly pedestrians, commuters and private motorists alike.

Wi-fi enabled glow in the dark wall mural along a commuter collector road. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media

It is important to note that commuter collector roads are not always in the best condition, and they are typically well-maintained only a few months before elections. Despite this, these roads provide equal access to motorists, public transport commuters, and pedestrians and are havens to the majority of spaza shops and wall murals. This is due to the fact that a significant portion of the township's informal economy and ecosystem is built within the residential web of the township, explaining the placement and location of spaza shops and wall murals along these roads.

The average speed along commuter collector roads ranges between 40 and 60km/hr, providing advertisers with an opportunity for brand news advertising and the ability to incorporate more creative content targeted at the passing pedestrians. Consequently, these roads are well-suited for innovative advertising approaches, such as Wi-Fi-enabled wall murals and augmented reality experiences, given the high foot traffic and moderate vehicular speeds so to our talented planner and strategist, this is where you live my sister, if you want access to any of the well documented R100bn township economy and majority consumer.

4. Township access roads: These are pathways that provide entry to specific locations or connect to other roads, similar to local roads. They serve as access points to various retail establishments, including spaza shops, butcheries, bakeries, taverns, eateries, and premium lounges. When briefing for branded spaza shops and wall murals along taverns and shisanyamas, as well as township premium lounges, these roads play a vital role in providing access to these businesses.

Branded spaza shop along township access roads. Foot and pedestrian traffic surpasses motorists. Picture courtesy of Owakhe Media – The Media Fanatics

These roads are characterised by their accessibility within the township, as they are filled with a diverse range of accessible township retail establishments. Therefore, when planning advertising strategies for these areas, it is essential to recognise the significance of township access roads in facilitating consumer engagement and access to the businesses located along these routes.

5. Township youth escapes/emakhoneni/blomplek: These are the relaxed gathering spots found along the township access roads and local routes, where youth congregate in social areas, on spaza shop walls, or in open fields and hangout spots at higher learning institutions. These locations serve as the focal point for social interaction, opinion formation, and trend discussions. They are ideal for ambient branding with Wi-Fi and stand alone Wi-Fi solutions within the precincts, catering to a large youth population. These platforms provide brands and products with access to a community of brand advocates who engage with your brand 24/7, providing the vital and constant interaction they crave. These individuals can become your content creators and social media advocates, going as far as championing your brand or product in ways that even your PR agency may struggle to match, as they speak their own unique language that resonates with their peers. Attempting to intervene in this space could have an immediate negative impact on your brand, all they need is ambience and access, that’s all!

Youth escapes/emakhoneni/blomplek: Wi-Fi enabled wall escape along the youth haven Empire Road. Picture courtesy of The Media Krate – Unusual Outdoor Media

Kabelo Kale's Recommended Solution for Township Media Placement: A Definitive Approach to Enhance Township Advertising Reach, Frequency, and Impact, and to help out-of-home advertising professionals brief with more knowledge and efficiently and eliminate insanity.

Kabelo Kale's Comprehensive Guide for Township Out-of-Home Advertising, a ground-breaking model tailored to specifically help media planners, implementers, media directors, media managers, media strategists, out-of-home media professionals and marketers brief media owners efficiently for township out-of-home platforms with special interest at the most misunderstood township platforms, wall murals, branded spaza shops and other Township retail point of sale. This innovative solution is poised to revolutionise the landscape of township media placement, presenting a sure-fire strategy for amplifying the reach, frequency, and impact of advertising platforms, thereby driving substantial growth in sales and brand value.

Kabelo Kale's Comprehensive Guide for Township Out-of-Home Advertising represents a paradigm shift in the approach to engaging township audiences, offering a meticulously crafted framework that promises to redefine the efficacy of township out of home advertising initiatives within these dynamic environments. By embracing this model, out of home media professionals and marketers will gain access to a transformative toolkit designed to unlock unparalleled opportunities for optimizing township out of home advertising strategies and maximizing the potential for brand growth from the essential majority market.

We invite media planners, implementers, media directors, media managers, media strategists, and marketers to explore Kabelo Kale's Comprehensive Guide and leverage its insights to propel their out of home advertising briefings to new heights. By embracing this cutting-edge model, professionals across the industry can pave the way for a new era of impactful, resonant, and results-driven township advertising.

Kabelo will be commencing an educational roadshow with out-of-home media professionals, direct clients, and their agencies to provide further insight into the guide, as well as an opportunity for requested clarification and additional information. If you wish to participate in the roadshow, please send a WhatsApp message to 0710696457 or email Kabelo at moc.liamg@oranbak.

Post disclaimer: This content is subject to copyright protection and is the intellectual property of Kabelo Kale and Views from The Townships. It is strictly prohibited to copy, share, redistribute, or use this material for any commercial or sales purposes without the explicit permission of the author and owner.