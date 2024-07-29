Agriculture Agriculture
    New rapid response team launched to combat foot-and-mouth disease

    8 Aug 2024
    8 Aug 2024
    Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has established a rapid response team under section 2(1) of the Animal Diseases Act to address ongoing Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks. This follows a Disease Management Area declaration by Minister Steenhuisen to prevent the spread of the disease through the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, and related products in affected areas.
    Source: Lollie-Pop via
    Source: Lollie-Pop via Wikimedia Commons

    The team is mandated to provide immediate support and critical decision-making assistance within the first 48 hours in the occurrence of an outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

    The team comprises seven government and industry experts, including Dr Mpho Maja, Dr Shaun Morris, Dr J Strydom, Dr Patricia Froneman, Dr Matlou Rabala and Dr Gerhard Neethling.

    They will ensure regular communication, assist with guidelines on how affected farmers handle milk, meat, or other produce out of affected areas and rope in agricultural specialists to advise on the economic impact on the affected areas.

