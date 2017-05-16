New local sitcom, The Lembwas premieres this January

The wildest family in Mzansi is crashing onto your screens in The Lembwas, a Cartoon Network Africa Original created and filmed in South Africa.

Premiering on 18 January 2025 on DStv channel 301, this fresh new live-action comedy is here to tickle your funny bone and have you rolling on the floor laughing.

There will be 13 episodes packed with crazy adventures, unexpected twists, and enough humour to leave you in stitches. Forget your chill Saturday plans - this show is going to be lekker jol!

Meet the Lembwas

Taps and Garcia, the dynamic duo of teenage brothers, are at the heart of this chaotic family. Taps is all about diving headfirst into adventure, while Garcia is a brainy genius whose science experiments have a way of going very wrong.

Their shenanigans range from accidental teleportation to some weird run-ins with interdimensional cockroaches.

Joining them is Mama, the fierce queen of style and order, who juggles raising her boys and managing their madness with a “hold on to your hats!” mentality.

Uncle Zeke, the ‘dodgy but lovable’ uncle who claims to have been a rap star in Korea (still debatable), and Gogo, the silent mischief-maker with more tricks up her sleeve than we can count, complete the squad.

Let’s not forget Roach, a fast-talking, wise-cracking cockroach who hitched a ride to the Lembwas’ bin thanks to Garcia’s latest invention gone wrong.

“We’ve created something entirely fresh with The Lembwas,” says Andre Lembwa, the comedic genius who stars as every single character in the Lembwa family.

“Imagine taking the chaos of live-action and mixing it with the unpredictability of animation - that’s the magic here. Plus, it’s proudly South African, with plenty of local flavour to boot!”

Born in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), before moving to South Africa, Lembwa has a knack for impersonations that span diverse nationalities — from Congolese to Nigerian to South African and beyond. His ability to embody different accents and personas brings a unique authenticity to The Lembwas, reflecting the multicultural fabric of South Africa.

Lembwa adds, “As a performer, it’s been an incredible journey to bring these characters to life. From Taps’ wild energy to Garcia’s nerdy brilliance, each character represents a part of my experience growing up in South Africa. I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this hilarious ride!”

“We’re beyond excited to bring The Lembwas to our African audiences,” says Ana Gonzalez, VP, Kids Content for Southern Europe, APAC, and Africa. “It’s a celebration of family, hilarity, and everything unexpected. With its local cast, local crew, and loads of humour, it’s an absolute must-watch.”

The Lembwas was filmed on location in the buzzing neighbourhood of Brooklyn, Cape Town — adding a fresh local flavour to the show. Created by Howard Fyvie and produced by High Fyvie, a creative production company founded by Fyvie, who brings two decades of experience in crafting compelling content, The Lembwas is brought to life by this production team known for crafting stories filled with heart and humour.

“With The Lembwas, we’ve created a show that totally has a specific South African flavour, but with universal themes at its heart - so hopefully, it impacts people across the continent and beyond,” says producer Howard Fyvie. “As I and my team have been working on this show, we've often stopped and reflected on how crazy, zany, and unique this show is. I honestly don't know anything else with the same sensibilities and comedic instincts as The Lembwas. We hope you guys fall in love with this family like we have!”