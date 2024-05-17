Mr Price Sport brings Spanish brand Joma to SA

Mr Price Sport and Spanish sports clothing and shoe brand Joma have joined forces in an exclusive partnership, bringing Joma's renowned sports shoes to South Africa.

Image supplied

The new line of Joma shoes which is now available at Mr Price Sport, includes soccer boots, padel, court, trail, running and casual shoes.

The collaboration aims to expand Joma's presence in the country and offer products to sports enthusiasts through Mr Price Sport.

Director of Joma Sport South Africa, Roger Noades said they have built a reputation of excellence, delivering innovative and performance-driven sportswear trusted by athletes and teams worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce Joma Sport to the dynamic South African market. South Africa's passion for fitness, athleisure and lifestyle aligns perfectly with the brand ethos, and we are excited to launch our innovative multi-category product offering in the region. With the brand in over 120 countries, dressing 13 Olympic Federations at this year’s Paris 2024 Olympic games and sponsoring major international athletes and clubs across a variety of categories, we cannot wait till the South African market has a look and feel of the product offering,” said Noades.

Image supplied

Mr Price Sport’s head of marketing, Philippa Feher, expressed excitement about this partnership, ensuring that customers can expect world-class, high-quality, and stylish Joma shoes with great value at selected stores and online.

“Quality and value are our top priorities, and we strive to provide our customers with this world-class brand at a great price,” said Feher.

Noades added that entering the South African market reflects on Joma Sport's dedication to providing athletes with top-tier shoes tailored to their specific needs.

As South Africa boasts a vibrant sports culture and a growing community of fitness enthusiasts, both Mr Price Sport and Joma anticipate significant growth and engagement in the country.