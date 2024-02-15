Maps Maponyane joins Lexus South Africa as new brand ambassador

Lexus South Africa has announced Maps Maponyane as its newest brand ambassador. Maponyane is a television presenter, actor, entrepreneur and fashion icon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maps Maponyane to the Lexus South Africa family," states Glenn Crompton: vice president for marketing at Lexus South Africa.

"Maps' influence extends far beyond the realms of entertainment, embodying the values of sophistication, elegance, and sustainability that resonate deeply with our brand. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences and driving positive change within our community."

Maponyane expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am honoured to join forces with Lexus South Africa, a brand synonymous with innovation and luxury. The synergy between Lexus and my personal values, including a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, makes this collaboration truly special. I am eager to embark on this journey together and showcase the shared passion for excellence and elegance."

Maps will be driving the Lexus NX 350 F Sport. "This partnership signifies a dynamic alignment between the luxury automotive brand and Maps Maponyane, reflecting shared values of lifestyle, elegance, craftsmanship, and a commitment to sustainability," Lexus South Africa noted in a statement.

"The collaboration between Lexus South Africa and Maps Maponyane promises to deliver captivating experiences and inspire a new generation of discerning individuals who value style, innovation, and sustainability," it said.