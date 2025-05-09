Magrabi Health marks 70 years of pioneering healthcare in the Middle East

Magrabi Health celebrates 70 years of pioneering medical innovation, regional leadership, and unwavering dedication to patient-centred care throughout the Middle East.

Source: Supplied.

The milestone honours the vision of the late Dr. Amin El-Maghraby—Saudi Arabia’s first ophthalmologist—who founded the region’s first private specialised eye centre in 1955.

It also pays tribute to Dr. Akef El-Maghraby, who expanded the legacy with the launch of the region’s first private eye hospital in 1975.

Today, Magrabi Health operates over 40 hospitals and medical centres across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Yemen, providing specialised services in eye health, ENT, dental services, and most recently, aesthetics through its Mayam Aesthetics brand.

Central to Magrabi Health’s approach is a commitment to personalised care—tailoring treatment to individual needs, enhancing patient outcomes, and elevating the medical experience beyond standardised care.

To support this mission, the organisation invests in globally trained medical professionals, adopts international quality standards, and utilises advanced diagnostic tools and AI-driven technologies.

Expanding specialised care

As a market leader in ophthalmology in Saudi Arabia, Magrabi Health screens over 2 million patients annually and performs more than 200,000 surgeries across the region. With its proven business model and market insights, the organisation is expanding its success into dentistry and ENT. From just seven dental clinics, Magrabi Health now operates 200 dental chairs and is accelerating its growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion plans.

Recognising growth potential in the aesthetics field, Magrabi recently launched its first Mayam Aesthetics centre in Jeddah and plans to open two more centres in Riyadh by the end of the year—aiming to secure a leading position in this segment as well.

Magrabi Health has a long-standing legacy of groundbreaking medical milestones. It was the first in the region to perform a corneal transplant, the first in the Middle East—and second globally—to conduct LASIK surgery, and a pioneer in cataract procedures.

These achievements laid the foundation for today’s advanced eye-care standards. Magrabi continues to lead in specialised care across ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry, and aesthetics.

Seventy years strong

Mutasim Alireza, chief executive officer of Magrabi Health, said, "As we celebrate 70 years of service, we do so with deep gratitude for the trust of our patients and the dedication of our teams. Our continued growth reflects our commitment to combining clinical excellence with personalised, high-quality care across the communities we serve."

He added: "Looking ahead, our focus remains on expanding access to specialised care through new centres, strategic partnerships, and innovation. With continued investment in digital transformation and subspecialty expertise, we aim to ensure every patient receives expert, compassionate, and individualised care."

Alireza also emphasized Magrabi Health’s dedication to patient satisfaction: "We employ a scientific approach to measure patient experience through regular surveys and actionable insights, which has helped us achieve some of the highest ratings in the region. Our goal is to keep raising these benchmarks."

As part of the anniversary celebration, Magrabi unveiled the "70-Year Shield", symbolising “70 Years of Trust, Built Around You”—reflecting its unwavering focus on personalised care and community-centred growth.

Abdulrahman Barzangi, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer, said, "Innovation has been central to Magrabi Health’s leadership. From early adoption of AI-powered diagnostics to integrating the latest medical technologies, we continue to set new standards in patient care."

He also noted the organisation’s strong commitment to social responsibility: "We actively deliver free community screenings, support public health initiatives, and partner with charitable organisations to expand access to quality care. Through outreach and education, we strive to uplift the communities we serve."

As Magrabi Health reflects on its 70-year journey, it remains a testament to visionary leadership, medical excellence, and an enduring commitment to community well-being. With an eye on the future, the organisation aims to continue raising the bar for specialised healthcare across the region.