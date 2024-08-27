Logistics & Transport Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MACmobileBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Leveraging data to bridge gaps in retail logistics

    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    Despite recent disruptions in global supply chains, including the Red Sea crisis and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, logistics are improving. The South African Association of Freighter Forwarders/Business Unity South Africa reports increased annual container throughput in 2024, signalling a recovery in global demand. However, challenges remain as many retail shelves are empty despite well-stocked distribution centres, highlighting the critical need for advanced data systems to enhance stock level visibility.
    Source: DC Studio via
    Source: DC Studio via Freepik

    The importance of omnichannel strategies

    “Empty shelf” syndrome can also occur when retailers fail to adopt business models that align with the needs of modern, digital-savvy consumers.

    Where before shop owners’ sole focus was customers in a physical store, these days omnichannel, online-driven options are paramount in attracting and retaining customers.

    "Since the pandemic, it’s all about customer experience and demand. You have to be able to deliver a consistent experience for customers over different channels – in-store, online, mobile and pickup points, among others," says Petrus Gerber, supply chain solutions manager at Bidvest International Logistics.

    "Customers also demand personalisation across channels. If they don’t get it at your business, they will go where they can."

    In this respect, data is “absolutely critical” as typically it will point to what a customer has ordered online before, he says.

    Data and AI tools will provide automatic suggestions for customers and link the suggestions to the availability of other alternatives in the distribution centre.

    Enhancing sales with data analytics

    Data analytics that assists retailers in creating a link between sales and availability through target messaging is certainly driving sales up “to a large degree”. A good example is a grocery app that offers alternative options in cases when a desired brand of food is not available.

    Gerber says for retailers, it is important to set up logistics in a manner that ensures a sale never falls flat.

    "It’s ultimately about speed of execution in ensuring the customer experience is met. That’s where supply chains and logistics play a key role – making sure what a customer is looking for is fulfilled."

    Real-time data for stock management

    He adds it’s not only about data, but real-time data so that retailers can immediately react to stockout situations or a rapid reduction in inventory levels.

    Gerber gives the example of store-bought proteins where there is a huge variety to choose from, including red meat, chicken, canned meat products and even sawyer-based foods.

    "You can see how consumers are buying within this category range. The analytics are powerful and when used correctly, stockouts won’t happen.

    “It’s about having an overall visibility of your partners, suppliers and manufacturers. In cases where you have inconsistent product information or pricing discrepancies, it can lead to frustration among customers."

    Balancing channel focus

    Retailers must also be careful not to place too much focus on one channel over another, as any hint that the business is neglecting an aspect important to a cross-section of its customers will negatively affect their buying experience.

    "You have to make sure the experience you give customers across channels is the same. Moving with the times is the number one priority for retailers in the world we live in today."

    Read more: supply chain, distribution, logistics and transport, retail logistics
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz