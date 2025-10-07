Leopard’s Leap expands Natura Range with de-alcoholised sparkling wine

The rise of mindful drinking has opened a new chapter for the South Africa’s wine industry, and Leopard’s Leap is tapping into this trend with the launch of its Natura De-Alcoholised Sparkling Wine — a flavour-forward alternative for those choosing balance over buzz.

Image supplied

Celebrating without compromise

Gone are the days when celebration demanded alcohol. Today’s consumers are increasingly prioritising wellness, moderation, and inclusivity — and Leopard’s Leap’s newest innovation ensures no one has to sit out the toast.

Crafted from Chenin Blanc, the Natura De-Alcoholised Sparkling mirrors the quality and finesse of the brand’s acclaimed Culinaria Méthode Cap Classique (MCC).

It offers a crisp, refreshing palate with bright tropical fruit flavours and a fine, elegant mousse. Designed for any occasion — from a weekday brunch to an evening dinner party — it brings the joy of celebration to every moment, minus the alcohol.

A lifestyle choice for the modern consumer

Consumers are increasingly aware of what they drink — from calorie counts to conscious consumption, and Leopard’s Leap Natura range caters to this shift, offering vegan-friendly, low-calorie, and responsibly crafted wines for those who want quality and flavour without compromise.

The new sparkling joins the Natura Classic Red and White, expanding Leopard’s Leap’s footprint in the fast-growing no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) category.

Craftsmanship meets innovation

Behind its light-hearted appeal lies serious craftsmanship. The wine is produced from cool-climate Chenin Blanc grapes, harvested at optimal ripeness to capture varietal purity. Alcohol is removed through a gentle drum distillation process under vacuum and at low temperatures, preserving the wine’s character, aroma, and natural appeal.

Leopard’s Leap’s Natura De-Alcoholised Sparkling is designed for consumers who value celebration, connection, and conscious living. Whether it’s Sober October, Dry January, or simply a personal preference, the wine ensures everyone can raise a glass — whether they’re taking the wheel or taking a break.