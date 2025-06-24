Landmark decision in Cape Town as 150 Buitengracht project approved

The City of Cape Town has officially approved the 150 Buitengracht development by Flyt Property Investment – a milestone project that has become a model for heritage-sensitive urban renewal.

“This is a positive and important milestone,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “It shows how collaboration can shape a more inclusive and heritage-aware Cape Town.”

This brings to a close a rigorous multi-year process marked by extensive design revisions, heritage considerations, and community collaboration.

Originally launched in 2021, the project has evolved significantly in response to public engagement, heritage concerns, and insights raised by the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association. Situated at 150 Buitengracht Street, the development lies adjacent to the culturally significant Bo-Kaap and the historic Auwal Masjid, which prompted heightened scrutiny and a high level of design sensitivity to preserve the integrity of the area.

“The engagement process reflects a remarkable effort by the facilitators, Bo-Kaap community representatives, and the developer,” said the City of Cape Town’s Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT). “It resulted in consensus on the form the development should take.”

Preserving cultural integrity

A facilitation process led by the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) between 2022 and 2023 resulted in a substantial redesign, documented in a 63-page report dated 30 June 2023. The revised proposal reflects significant adjustments aimed at preserving the integrity of the Bo-Kaap’s heritage while addressing community concerns.

The City found the final design to be “context-sensitive", striking a careful balance between modern urban renewal and the preservation of Cape Town’s unique cultural and architectural heritage.

“This has been a long and rigorous process,” said Ryan Flowers, managing director of Flyt Property. “But we are proud to have worked alongside the City, the Bo-Kaap community, and heritage bodies to ensure 150 Buitengracht honours its surroundings while adding value to the urban fabric of Cape Town.”

Flyt Property Investment has committed to creating a thoughtfully designed mixed-use building that blends with its environment while meeting the needs of a modern, vibrant city.

The project will feature:

40 residential units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments

Ground-floor retail spaces, fostering a dynamic streetscape

A rooftop restaurant and entertainment area, offering panoramic views of Table Mountain and the city

Secure underground parking, ensuring convenience for residents and visitors

The City of Cape Town praised the process in its final remarks, stating: “The concerted and meaningful effort to accommodate residents' concerns has resulted in a context-sensitive development that both protects heritage and promotes sustainable development.”

With final authorisations now confirmed and all appeals now concluded, construction of 150 Buitengracht is expected to commence later this year, with completion targeted for 2026.