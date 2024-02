Japan has been caught off guard by a recession, as its economy witnessed two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The latest data reveals a more significant decline than anticipated, with the gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking by 0.4% in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year.

This follows a substantial 3.3% contraction in the preceding quarter.

Additionally, statistics from Japan's Cabinet Office highlight a shift in global economic rankings, as Japan surrenders its position as the world's third-largest economy to Germany.