Image supplied. James Cloete, chief creative officer, RAPT Group, talks marketing trends or what he has learnt from Bill Bernbach, ChatGPT and 25yrs in advertising. And Nelly the Elephant. And my mom’

So, putting pen to paper to scribe this piece this weekend I found myself considering the work week I had just completed and the discussions we’d had with our clients on where the industry has been, where we believe it’s going, and why we’re reshaping our agency accordingly.

I’ll come back to that later. Let’s get to the lessons I’ve learned and referenced in the title.

Lesson Let's start by clarifying what we mean by the term 'trend'. While searching for a definition, I couldn't help thinking about a particular point in time when I was dancing, well 'moshing', to a children's nursery rhyme called 'Nelly the Elephant' (which had become inexplicably popular within the alternative music scene during the mid-90s) and I felt a twinge of both new and remembered discomfort. On that night, I broke my arm. "But? But! BUT – WHY – WERE – YOU – DOING – THIS – JAMES?" and "WHY – WERE – YOU – EVEN – AT – A – NIGHT – CLUB – IN – THE – FIRST – PLACE?" said my mother in an understanding voice, punctuating her words with short, sharp slaps to the back of my head. To which James of the Past eruditely replied: "Because it's cool – and you don't know anything." From the vantage point afforded to me by time and perspective, I cringe with a newer, keener kind of pain as I look back on myself as a wide-eyed herd animal happily jumping around in that cesspool of embarrassing music, moves and fashion. Learning: Not every new trend is worth following, regardless of how many people may be doing so at the time. Sometimes trends lead to burst dotcom bubbles, banner ads that no human clicks on, or bad photos and broken arms. (Also, we should all probably listen more to our mothers and not make things about them beating us to make our writing more interesting.) Learning: People are weird, and what we do and why it can be hard to understand, let alone predictable. This is a nice offramp into the next bit about technology and why it can't fully replace human beings, for now.

Lesson You can't really reflect on what's happening in marketing right now without touching a bit on AI. So, I reached out and touched ChatGPT.Me: Please write a 200-word thought leadership article on current and predicted marketing trends. ChatGPT: In the dynamic realm of marketing, trends continuously evolve, shaping the way businesses connect with their audiences. As we navigate the current landscape, several key trends stand out. Personalisation remains paramount, with consumers expecting tailored experiences that resonate on an individual level. Advanced data analytics and AI-driven insights empower marketers to craft targeted messages, enhancing customer engagement. Additionally, the rise of video content… …Looking ahead… the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)... Immersive… …brand experiences. Moreover, ethical and sustainable practices… In conclusion, the future of marketing lies in a harmonious blend of personalisation, immersive experiences, and ethical considerations. Staying attuned to these trends positions businesses to not only meet current expectations but also anticipate and adapt to the evolving needs of their audience. Also, do you mind if I call you 'Chatty G' for short? Me: Interesting. Also, errrmagerrrrd, I am so bored! Added to that I note the distinct absence of anything to do with humanity, using emotion as a lever, insight, ideas – or the rise of social commerce (which I think is set to make increasingly bigger waves, don't you?). Also, do you mind if I call you 'Chatty G' for short? Bored with Chatty G, I decided to consult on the above with one of the old human oracles, Bill Bernbach.Bill: "However much we would like advertising to be a science – because life would be simpler that way – the fact is, that it is not. It is a subtle, ever-changing art, defying formularisation, flowering on freshness and withering on imitation; where what was effective one day, for that very reason, will not be effective the next, because it has lost the maximum impact of originality." Me: What else can you tell us, Bill?Bill: "At the heart of an effective creative philosophy is the belief that nothing is so powerful as an insight into human nature, what compulsions drive a man, what instincts dominate his action, even though his language so often camouflages what really motivates him. If you know these things about a person, you can touch him at the core of his being." Insight-led creative thinking remains the secret Learning: AI tools are increasingly useful in the hands of skilled, strategically astute and empathetic creative souls. But don't leave your marketing and advertising in the hands of an entity that does not understand the human condition and is not capable of original thought. Insight-led creative thinking remains the secret behind cracking the strategies, ideas and stories that allow brands to reach into hearts and minds - and therefore pockets.