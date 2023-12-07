Industries

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

    ICONAF elevates creativity as platinum sponsor for Assegai Awards 2024

    Issued by DMASA
    16 Feb 2024
    The Assegai Awards proudly announces ICONAF as its platinum sponsor for the highly anticipated 2024 edition. With a focus on innovation and ingenuity, ICONAF’S partnership with the Assegai Awards promise to ignite new levels of creativity and excellence in the realm of direct marketing.
    Embracing creativity:

    The Assegai Awards Committee is excited to welcome back ICONAF, a trailblazer in the industry, as this year's platinum sponsor. This collaboration signifies a celebration of creativity and forward-thinking strategies that push the boundaries of traditional marketing approaches.

    Fostering collaboration:

    Building on a longstanding partnership, the Assegai Awards and ICONAF are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence within the direct marketing community. Together, they aim to inspire and empower marketers to unleash their full creative potential and drive impactful results.

    Empowering innovation:

    ICONAF's sponsorship brings more than just financial support; it offers a wealth of expertise, resources, and industry insights that will empower marketers to innovate and elevate their campaigns to new heights. By championing innovation, ICONAF is helping to shape the future of direct marketing in South Africa and beyond.

    A celebration of success:

    As the platinum sponsor, ICONAF plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the Assegai Awards 2024 season. This prestigious event will shine a spotlight on the most outstanding direct marketing campaigns, agencies, and individuals who have redefined the industry through their creativity and effectiveness.

    Join us in celebrating creativity:

    The Assegai Awards 2024 promises to be a celebration like no other, bringing together industry leaders, marketers, and creative minds to honour the remarkable achievements that continue to shape the landscape of direct marketing. ICONAF invites you to join in this celebration of creativity, innovation, and excellence as we embark on an unforgettable journey together.

    For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

    Khethang Malefane – CEO

    Email: moc.fanoci@mgnahtehk

    Follow us on social media:

    LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/icon-africa-3b86a6208
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iconafsa
    X: https://twitter.com/af_icon
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iconaf_sa/

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

