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    How Juta Property Practice is saving estate agents time and money

    Juta Property Practice is the ultimate tool for estate agents, principals or property managers navigating the South African property market’s complex legal and regulatory frameworks.
    Issued by Juta and Company
    17 Mar 2026
    17 Mar 2026
    How Juta Property Practice is saving estate agents time and money

    A web-based platform, Juta Property Practice offers automated control over the sale and lease processes to make estate agents’ lives easier and mitigating their risk during transaction.

    This platform covers contract drafting, data capture, and storage, while simplifying the signing process for key documents, in the property sale or lease process, by all parties.

    Thanks to this, the legal process of property sales and leasing is simplified, reducing the time and costs usually faced by South Africa’s property industry.

    How it works

    Juta Property Practice offers users easy access to the latest compliance tools and legislative requirements, making it a must-use regardless of whether you’re closing deals, managing rental portfolios, or checking agency compliance.

    Using the platform is extremely easy thanks to its user-friendly and simple design. There are five main steps involved in using Juta Property Practice, as outlined below:

    1. Create listings – Click ‘Create New Property’ on the navigation bar to create your listings. Provide the property and sale details.
      Party information – Capture the information of the parties involved in the transaction.

    2. Generate documents – Juta Property Practice will let you generate key compliant documentation to process the transaction and get them signed seamlessly by all parties. Let the platform manage your follow-ups.

    3. Secure data storage – All relevant documents and data will be securely stored for easy access and improved security.

    4. Close transaction – Once the transaction is completed, it can be closed off and archived for later access and reference.

    These easy steps make every listing and deal simpler, cheaper, and more convenient for all parties involved.

    Advantages of Juta Property Practice

    Juta Property Practice not only improves efficiency and cost savings but also reduces the risk of running into compliance issues.

    Since the platform automatically keeps up to date with the latest regulations and legal documentation, you’ll never worry about making costly errors.
    Additionally, by consolidating the entire process in a single space, you have far greater oversight and control over transactions.

    This is aided by a live dashboard with real-time insights into transaction status and performance.

    Juta Property Practice is also great for industry newcomers, thanks to offering value-added features such as a knowledge base and regulatory updates, to ensure that you’re always abreast of legislation and industry updates.

    Estate agents interested in Juta Property Practice can sign up for a free platform demo here.

    Read more: property market, estate agents
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    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
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