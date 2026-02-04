South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuThe Up&Up GroupBroad MediaCaxton MediaTDMCMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMoonsportBoundlessOpenfieldBizcommunity.comPenquinLocation BankSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How brands can future-proof their influencer marketing in 2026

    2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for influencer marketing. While investment continues to rise, brands are under pressure to prove clear performance, strategic integration, and measurable ROI.
    4 Feb 2026
    4 Feb 2026
    Data from Samy’s Marketing Trends 2026 shows influencer marketing is no longer experimental. (Source:
    Data from Samy’s Marketing Trends 2026 shows influencer marketing is no longer experimental. (Source: Pexels

    Invest, but insist on measurable results

    According to the Samy’s Marketing Trends 2026 report, which surveyed over 100 global CMOs, 87% of marketers are planning on maintaining or increasing their influencer marketing spend in 2026.

    In a year where many marketing budgets are under pressure or being cut, influencer marketing remains one of the most resilient investment areas - a significant endorsement for a channel that often comes under fire.

    However, as budgets grow, marketers are under increasing pressure to prove the value of the influencer discipline.

    Track KPIs and integrate with wider strategy

    The report features a proprietary influencer marketing maturing model, showing that 33% of marketers cite KPIs and reporting as their biggest challenge.

    Meanwhile, almost the same number, 30%, point to integration and strategic alignment with wider marketing and social media activity, as their biggest concern for the year ahead.

    Rethink your influencer approach

    The data also shows that marketers are recognising that there is a need to improve their influencer marketing strategy in the round.

    28% said that they needed to completely rethink their influencer marketing approach, while 45% said that they need to strengthen collaboration with micro influencers.

    Only 15% believe their current strategy “doesn’t need changes”.

    Align influencer marketing with other disciplines

    The report also suggests that influencer marketing can no longer be evaluated in isolation from other marketing disciplines.

    Over half of CMOs believe that data integration needs improvement, with data inconsistencies and unclear ROI being the biggest barriers.

    There are encouraging signs, however, with 64% of marketers saying that influencer marketing is already aligned with social strategy.

    Prioritise measurement and accountability

    Juliet Howes, influencer marketing director at Samy, commented: “These findings are straight from CMO's mouths - influencer marketing is no longer an experimental channel, but one that is a fundamental part of a brand’s marketing strategy. But to function properly in a brand's ‘social universe’, it cannot work in isolation."

    "As influencer marketing becomes more deeply embedded across social, commerce and culture, it needs to be judged and validated in the same way as more established disciplines."

    "That’s why 2026 is such a pivotal year, because if influencer marketing is to be taken seriously by decision makers, then measurement, integration and accountability should be top of marketers’ priorities.”

    Read more: brand strategy, social media strategy, micro-influencers, marketing trends 2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz