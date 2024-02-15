Industries

    GITEX Africa 2024: Parsys Telemedicine introduces its telemedicine station

    3 Jun 2024
    Parsys Telemedicine, a leading innovator in telemedicine solutions, in collaboration with its Moroccan partner and distributor Maphar, proudly presented its cutting-edge S3 telemedicine station for the first time on the African continent at GITEX Africa 2024.
    Source: Supplied.
    The telemedicine station is a testament to Parsys Telemedicine's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery. Designed with user-friendliness at its core, the station offers a comprehensive telemedicine solution that bridges the gap between patients and healthcare providers, regardless of geographical barriers.

  • Its key features and benefits are:

    • Ease of use: The telemedicine station is designed to be intuitive and straightforward, ensuring that healthcare professionals can use it with minimal training.

    • Enhanced access to care: By utilising advanced telecommunication technology, the telemedicine station enables remote consultations, diagnostics, and monitoring, significantly improving access to healthcare for under-served populations.

    • Wide range of applications: Already in use in Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria, the telemedicine station has proven its effectiveness in diverse settings, from urban hospitals to rural health centres.

    Collaborative efforts for greater impact

    Parsys Telemedicine is already actively collaborating with Médecins Sans Frontières and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others, to provide telemedicine services in remote areas. Additionally, the organisation works closely with university hospitals in Nigeria, ensuring that state-of-the-art telemedicine solutions are available to those who need them most.

    "The introduction of the telemedicine station at GITEX Africa 2024 is more than just a showcase; it is a vision for the future of healthcare in Morocco and across Africa. Parsys Telemedicine envisions a world where access to quality healthcare is not determined by location.

    "By integrating advanced telemedicine technology, we aim to empower healthcare systems across Africa to meet the needs of their populations effectively," the organisation said in a media statement.

    "As we continue to expand our presence in Africa, Parsys Telemedicine invites healthcare providers, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to join us in transforming healthcare delivery. Together with our partners like Maphar (CFAO Healthcare), we are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of millions."

    • Read more: WHO, telemedicine
    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

