From #SkinTok myths to skin science: Eucerin Dermopure clinical redefining care for acne-prone skin

Welcome to #SkinTok – the world of TikTok skin hacks and trending 'miracle' routines. It’s where today’s teens and young adults are learning how to treat acne-prone skin in a landscape of constant scroll, hot takes, and misinformation. Acne is of course one of the top-trending skincare concerns in South Africa, and it’s also one of the fastest-growing skincare categories – but knowing what actually works (and where young people are getting their advice) has never been noisier.

Enter Eucerin Dermopure Clinical – the newly reformulated and redesigned, dermatologist-recommended range with clinically proven formulas, powerful active ingredients and a routine that’s easy to follow.

The new Dermopure Clinical range offers a clear effective routine designed to correct acne-prone skin and boost confidence fast, in three simple steps: Cleanse. Correct. Protect.

It’s science-led skincare, refreshed with new formulas and a bold new look – created for a generation that wants fewer rituals and more results. It’s also dermatologist endorsed with Eucerin being the number one recommended brand for acne-prone skin in South Africa.

Step 1: Cleanse

The Eucerin Dermopure Clinical Purifying Cleanser does more than just wash your face – it sets the foundation for clearer skin. Powered by 2% salicylic acid (BHA), its ultra-pure formula is clinically proven to gently cleanse and correct acne-prone skin on both face and body. Soap-free, fragrance-free and oil-free, it helps reduce excess oil and the appearance of pores while remaining suitable for sensitive skin.

Step 2: Correct

The hero of the routine is the Eucerin Dermopure Clinical Triple Action Serum – a fast-absorbing formula powered by 2% salicylic acid and patented thiamidol, an effective anti-dark mark ingredient that helps block melanin production at its source and helps correct dark marks. It’s clinically proven to reduce pimples by 66% and post-acne marks by 80% and targets active breakouts and the marks they leave behind without overcomplicating your routine.

Step 3: Protect

The Eucerin Sun Oil Control SPF 50+ completes the routine with high-performance sun protection. Featuring Advanced Spectral Technology for UVA, UVB and HEVIS light defence, it’s designed specifically for oily and acne-prone skin, delivering an immediate dry-touch finish with long-lasting anti-shine.

With first visible results from day one, Dermopure Clinical proves that effective acne care doesn’t need extreme hacks from anonymous users or harsh, one-size-fits-all solutions – just the right science-backed ingredients, used consistently.

And while the science is serious, the brand isn’t afraid to have some fun. To bring the routine to life, Eucerin will soon unveil an immersive, culture-led experience where skincare hits reset, confidence drives out first, and acne care gets the spotlight it deserves. Eucerin will host the launch of Dermopure Clinical at the exclusive DermoPure Wash event on 19 February where guests can look forward to a unique and immersive experience that blends clinical expertise with energy and play.

#TreatWithConfidence using Eucerin Dermopure Clinical – SA’s number one dermatologist recommended brand for acne-prone skin.

Disclaimers (fine print):

Real-world evidence study, skincare regimen containing a cleansing gel, Triple Effect Serum and an SPF 30 day care, lesion count, n=427, 12 weeks of use twice daily, compared to baseline. Clinical study, self-grading score, 43 volunteers, 12 weeks of use twice daily, compared to baseline.

Clinical study, 32 subjects, self-grading after four weeks of use twice daily, percentage improvement vs baseline.

#TreatWithConfidence @Eucerin_sa



