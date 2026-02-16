South Africa
Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceOffernetKena OutdoorMedia Development and Diversity AgencyJuno MediaLumicoIncubetaInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorBroad MediaBrave GroupAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOur Salad MixCaxton MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    From a dining room table to 25 years of insight: What has changed the most

    Reaching the 25 year mark in business is one of those unique moments that invites both celebration and reflection.
    Issued by Livingfacts
    16 Feb 2026
    16 Feb 2026
    From a dining room table to 25 years of insight: What has changed the most

    What began at a dining room table has grown into a company that has partnered with clients across industries, continents and eras of change. Looking back, we asked ourselves: What has changed? And just as importantly: What has stayed the same?

    If there has been one constant over the past quarter century, it is this - everything changes.

    We’ve moved from DOS to AI, from dial up internet to high speed fibre connectivity, from paper questionnaires to digital platforms, from dusty storage rooms full of questionnaires and files to limitless cloud archives. Libraries and physical documents once defined research; today, we have immediate access to global data sources.

    And the pace of change has only accelerated. Research is now faster and more agile than anything we imagined in our early days.

    What has changed most?

    1. The digital revolution

    New tools have transformed how we design studies, collect information, analyse data and share insights. But embracing technology thoughtfully remains essential.

    2. Mixed method approaches

    When Livingfacts started, combining qualitative and quantitative research was almost unthinkable. Today, integrating online, CATI, face to face and tech based methods within a single study is not only normal - it's often necessary.

    3. Greater flexibility

    Timelines, budgets and client’s needs evolve quickly. Flexibility in design and execution has become a defining feature of modern research.

    4. Speed and automation

    Everything is faster - from scoping and data collection to reporting and presenting. Interestingly, Governance processes are slower and more complex, shaped by stronger ethics, data privacy and personal rights requirements.

    5. AI and the human touch

    The debate about AI’s role and where it should be used in research continues, but one thing is clear: the future is human thinking enabled by AI. Machines can generate, summarise and automate - but interpretation, judgement, contextualisation and understanding remain human strengths.

    The tools, timelines and technologies may have transformed dramatically over the past 25 years. But the heart of research - understanding people, supporting decisions and helping organisations act with insight - has stayed exactly the same. More about that in our next article.

    Here’s to the next 25 years of learning, adapting and partnering with clients on their knowledge and insights journey.

    Book a consultation to gain actionable insights for your business strategy.

    Call Marylou Kneale on 082 807 4043 or az.oc.stcafgnivil@elaenk.uolyraM or Heidi Clowes on 082 562 9111 az.oc.stcafgnivil@sewolc.idieH.

    Read more: Marylou Kneale, Heidi Clowes
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Livingfacts
    Livingfacts is a specialist research company, partnering to solve business challenges. We focus on Business to Business, High Net Worth and Stakeholder research using appropriate approaches to obtain insights from the right people.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz