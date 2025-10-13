Jacaranda season - sensory memory and association

The Jacarandas in Gauteng are bursting into flower and soon the roads and skies will be carpeted with a beautiful purple hue.

In our home it was often said…… “if you haven’t started studying for year-end exams when the Jacarandas are in bloom, you’re going to be in trouble.”

More recently the Jacarandas are a very personal reminder of my belated mom’s birthday. We would drive the streets and enjoy the majestic trees putting on their lovely display.

It is also time for a friendship group to gather in our pink and purple T-shirts, walk and celebrate this loveliness.

For Business to Business Research, it brings a different reminder. If we are not interviewing corporate respondents in the next six weeks, chances of successful samples are minimal. After the Jacaranda season, heads are down wrapping up 2025 and doing business plans for 2026.

Colour is part of one’s sensory memory. For this reason, associative recall is often evaluated in Brand and other marketing research. Colour triggers recognition, emotion or cultural relevance of a brand or product. Purple often evokes associations with creativity, innovation and imagination or premium quality, high value or exclusivity. Other areas where it is used are for wellness and femininity.

What are your “Jacaranda” memories or “purple” Brand associations? Drop your thoughts in our LinkedIn page.

At Livingfacts we have 24 years of experience in B2B and HNW research, understanding the Why, What and Where about clients, competitors and markets. We collaborate with you in providing insights to understand your clients better and identify opportunities.

