South Africa
Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsHavas JohannesburgUrban Brew StudiosLocation BankmyrklSanlam FintechCape Marketing AgencyOffernetDMASAOnPoint PRTractor OutdoorHoorah DigitaleatbigfishBusiness and Arts South AfricaAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jacaranda season - sensory memory and association

    The Jacarandas in Gauteng are bursting into flower and soon the roads and skies will be carpeted with a beautiful purple hue.
    Issued by Livingfacts
    13 Oct 2025
    13 Oct 2025
    Jacaranda season - sensory memory and association

    In our home it was often said…… “if you haven’t started studying for year-end exams when the Jacarandas are in bloom, you’re going to be in trouble.”

    More recently the Jacarandas are a very personal reminder of my belated mom’s birthday. We would drive the streets and enjoy the majestic trees putting on their lovely display.

    It is also time for a friendship group to gather in our pink and purple T-shirts, walk and celebrate this loveliness.

    For Business to Business Research, it brings a different reminder. If we are not interviewing corporate respondents in the next six weeks, chances of successful samples are minimal. After the Jacaranda season, heads are down wrapping up 2025 and doing business plans for 2026.

    Colour is part of one’s sensory memory. For this reason, associative recall is often evaluated in Brand and other marketing research. Colour triggers recognition, emotion or cultural relevance of a brand or product. Purple often evokes associations with creativity, innovation and imagination or premium quality, high value or exclusivity. Other areas where it is used are for wellness and femininity.

    What are your “Jacaranda” memories or “purple” Brand associations? Drop your thoughts in our LinkedIn page.

    At Livingfacts we have 24 years of experience in B2B and HNW research, understanding the Why, What and Where about clients, competitors and markets. We collaborate with you in providing insights to understand your clients better and identify opportunities.
    Book a consultation to gain actionable insights for your business strategy.

    Call Marylou Kneale on 082 807 4043 or az.oc.stcafgnivil@elaenk.uolyraM or Heidi Clowes on 082 562 9111 az.oc.stcafgnivil@sewolc.idieH

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Livingfacts
    Livingfacts is a specialist research company, partnering to solve business challenges. We focus on Business to Business, High Net Worth and Stakeholder research using appropriate approaches to obtain insights from the right people.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz