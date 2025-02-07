Subscribe & Follow
Fresh faces, bright futures: Incoming first-years enjoy Welcome Day 2025 at UP
During the event, attendees were introduced to UP’s senior leadership team, with the vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Francis Petersen, delivering his first official Welcome Day address.
“I’m sure that each of you here today breathed two huge sighs of relief: the first when you received your results and the second when you received your acceptance into UP,” he said. “You have all done more than enough to be here today. You have earned a position at one of South Africa’s leading universities and one of the top universities in the world, ranked in the top 1% internationally in 14 fields.”
Prof Petersen went on to acknowledge the immense promise he saw in the almost 9,000 first-year students as well as their hard work and determination, which brought them to this moment. He encouraged them to make the most of the opportunities ahead.
Student representative council president, Vhutshilo Muambadzi, also addressed the first-years, offering words of support and encouragement.
“We are a community, and in this community, we live by the mantra ‘lift as you rise’,” she said. “It’s a belief that as we achieve success, we have a responsibility to help others climb alongside us.”
As the day unfolded, the energy and excitement of the first-year students was palpable. Many shared their feelings about beginning this new chapter at the University of Pretoria.
“Today was encouraging and inspiring, as I got to see the SRC as well as students who have walked the path I’m hoping to walk,” Keabetsoe Mpele said.
“I’m excited to see my daughter start her journey,” her mother, Manana, added. “After this programme, I trust she’s in good hands.”
Looking ahead, Academic Orientation Week is scheduled to take place from 3 to 7 February. This important week will provide first-year students with all the essential information and support they need to kick-start their academic journey. Lectures will officially begin on 10 February, marking the start of the academic year.
