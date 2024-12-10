Property Proptech
Proptech

    FindMy revolutionises AI agent technology with personalised property and car recommendations in South Africa

    Issued by FindMy
    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    FindMy, a leading innovator in AI-powered agent technology, today announced the expansion of its services to South Africa. This strategic move brings the company's advanced AI agents to a new market, empowering individuals with personalised recommendations for property and vehicles.
    FindMy revolutionises AI agent technology with personalised property and car recommendations in South Africa

    “FindMy's AI agents have been instrumental in streamlining decision-making processes for consumers across various industries,” said Dino, CEO of FindMy. “We're thrilled to  bring this innovative technology to South Africa, offering a seamless and personalised  experience for people looking for their perfect property or car.” 

    Tailored recommendations, streamlined search: 

    FindMy's AI agents leverage cutting-edge technology to understand user preferences and market trends. This allows them to provide highly targeted recommendations for properties and cars that meet an individual's specific needs and budget. Users can interact with the agents conversationally, asking questions and refining their search criteria with ease. 

    South African launch focuses on property and cars: 

    The initial rollout in South Africa will focus on the property and car sectors. By analysing vast amounts of data and considering user preferences, AI agents can recommend 

    properties in ideal locations or recommend cars based on features, fuel efficiency, and safety ratings. 

    New blog launched to empower South African consumers: 

    FindMy has also launched a dedicated blog to provide valuable resources and insights for property and car buyers. The blog will feature market analysis, buying guides, and expert tips tailored to the South African market. 

    Investing in the future of AI: 

    Findmy's expansion to South Africa underscores its commitment to making AI technology accessible to a broader audience. This innovative approach to agent technology is poised to revolutionise the way people search for property and cars in South Africa. 

    About FindMy 

    FindMy is a leading AI technology company specialising in the development and deployment of intelligent agents across various industries. Their mission is to empower users with personalised recommendations and streamline decision-making through cutting-edge AI solutions. 

    Contact: 

    Dino Biscarini: az.oc.ymdnif@bonid

