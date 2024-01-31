FBW completes $10m oil field services base in Uganda

African engineering and design consultancy FBW Group has successfully completed a $10m oil field services base in western Uganda. The project, which took over two years to complete, was carried out for a global technology company in the oilfield services sector.

The new base includes a variety of facilities such as workshops, laboratories, offices, storage areas, and warehousing. The project was executed to international standards by a consortium of international and Ugandan contractors.

The firm, which has regional offices in Uganda, Rwanda, and Kenya, contributed a broad spectrum of expertise to the project. This included project management, architecture, and various engineering disciplines, along with cost management through its sub-consultants Mace-YMR.

The base is now operational, with FBW’s client delivering oil field engineering services to a Fortune 100 global energy company operating in the Buliisa region.

Paul Moores, FBW Group’s managing director, highlighted the complexity of the project and the benefits of their multi-disciplinary approach.

“The fact we can offer so many services and provide such a wide range of expertise as a Ugandan registered company was a major advantage for our client as the development progressed from the design stage into construction. Our project management skills also proved invaluable to the project.”