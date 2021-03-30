Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Media24Publicis Groupe AfricaDaily MaverickDentsuSME South AfricaRogerwilcoJuta and CompanyTractor OutdoorJNPRBusiness and Arts South AfricaKantarBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingRed & YellowOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Artificial Intelligence Opinion South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Facing the future: How AI is transforming the world of paid media

    By Nokuthula Mayisa
    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    AI is revolutionising paid media, leading us to rethink how we approach advertising and sparking debates on whether it could replace human roles.
    Source:
    Source:unsplash.com

    As a paid media professional, I’ve questioned if AI could truly replace human creativity and strategy—spoiler: it can’t, but the story is far from over.

    When I first heard of AI-driven advertising, I pictured a bunch of code taking over my job. I thought, "Sure, AI can crunch numbers, but can it brainstorm killer ideas or tweak a campaign based on gut feeling?"

    Fast forward to today, and I’ve learned AI isn’t here to replace us - it’s our co-pilot. It does the heavy lifting, giving us more time to get creative.

    Targeting: The ads you didn’t know you needed 

    Remember that time you were shopping for sneakers and boom - an ad pops up for the exact pair you want?

    That’s AI doing its thing.

    By analysing massive amounts of data, AI spots patterns we could never catch and serves ads so personalised that it’s like it’s reading your mind.

    Suddenly, you're not just selling sneakers; you're selling the right sneakers to the right person at the right time.

    Automation: More free time for coffee breaks 

    Picture this: You’re running five campaigns, but instead of manually adjusting bids, tweaking placements, and refreshing performance reports every hour, AI’s got it covered.

    AI-driven platforms can optimise in real-time, adjusting bids and placements faster than a human could blink.

    This means less time spent on nitty-gritty tasks and more time brainstorming the next big thing - or, you know, grabbing that second cup of coffee. 

    Data doesn’t lie - but it needs us to make sense of it 

    With AI, we’ve got access to more data than ever before.

    But here’s the thing: data is only as good as how we use it.

    AI serves up insights, but it’s up to us to decide how to pivot our strategies.

    Think of it as a treasure map - we’re still the ones holding the compass.

    But is AI always the hero?

    Like any superhero, AI has its kryptonite.

    Transparency drama 

    Ever run an AI-powered campaign and wonder why your ad is showing up on a site that feels, well, off-brand?

    Sometimes, AI’s decision-making process is a black box, and without human oversight, things can go sideways - fast.

    It’s like setting your GPS to "surprise me" and ending up nowhere near your destination.

    Automation overload 

    AI can get a little too efficient.

    Remember the 2020 holiday season?

    Some AI-driven ads continued running campaigns with jolly cheer while the world was dealing with, well, everything.

    Without a human touch, you risk coming off as tone-deaf or out of sync with real-world events.

    And that’s where we come in - AI may know the data, but we know the context.

    Data privacy: The elephant in the room 

    AI thrives on data, but the more we rely on it, the more we need to think about ethics and privacy.

    Using AI to target ads is great until people start wondering just how much we know about them (spoiler: probably more than we should).

    Balancing performance with privacy is the key to not ending up in hot water.

    Man vs machine: A tale as old as time 

    Former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel said it best: "Computers are tools, not rivals."

    In other words, AI isn’t here to take our jobs – it’s here to make us better at them.

    The future isn’t about man vs machine; it’s about man and machine teaming up for world domination (or, you know, better ad performance).

    The future: Powered by AI, guided by us 

    So, is AI a friend or foe?

    It’s both, depending on how we use it.

    When we pair human creativity with AI’s brainpower, magic happens.

    The key is finding balance - using AI for data-driven decisions while we focus on big-picture strategy and the creative spark only we can bring.

    In the end, AI won’t replace us, it will empower us.

    And if that means less manual number crunching and more time for creative strategy, I’m all in.

    So, ready to embrace the future? It’s bright, it’s exciting, and it’s powered by AI.

    Let’s ride this wave together!

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Nokuthula Mayisa

    Nokuthula Mayisa is a seasoned marketing professional with over seven years of experience leading integrated campaigns across content, email, digital, B2B, and B2C channels.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz