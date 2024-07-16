Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersOptimiRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyAdopt-a-SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)SACAPPnetEduvosAFDAThe Publicity WorkshopNorthlink CollegeRosebank CollegeMann MadeThink Digital AcademyStellenbosch University Language CentreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    eZaga reinstated as NSFAS direct payment provider after legal victory

    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    eZaga Holdings (eZaga) has successfully challenged its termination as a direct payment provider of NSFAS student allowances.
    Source&quot;
    Source" Unsplash

    In a landmark legal victory, the High Court ruled in favour of eZaga, resulting in the company’s immediate reinstatement as a direct payment provider for universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

    "We are relieved with the court's decision to reinstate eZaga as a trusted payment provider for universities and TVETs. This judgement is a testament to our commitment to integrity and excellence. We look forward to continuing our work with educational institutions, providing solutions that enhance financial inclusion and streamline payment processes,” says Saud Ally, CEO of eZaga Holdings.

    "Most importantly, we are dedicated to ensuring that the students in our care receive their allowances efficiently and securely, supporting their educational journeys without interruption."

    "Recent media reports have accused eZaga of corruption related to the awarding of the NSFAS contract. The company has publicly and categorically denied these allegations, affirming that the contract was secured through a lawful process," eZaga said in a statement.

    In its judgement, the High Court recognised that the tender awarded by NSFAS appeared to comply with the requirements of section 217 of the Constitution.

    Additionally, the court found that eZaga had established, or at least on the face of it, a right stemming from NSFAS's unconstitutional actions and should have been given a chance to present its case against the implementation of the Werksmans report's recommendations.

    “We extend our gratitude to our partners, clients and stakeholders for their ongoing support and confidence in us during this challenging time. Together, we look forward to a future of continued growth and positive impact in the education sector,” he says.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source: Brian Jackson –
    Court dismisses order to interdict NSFAS
    1 Jul 2024
    TVET students on NSFAS urged to submit personal banking details
    TVET students on NSFAS urged to submit personal banking details
    28 May 2024
    No lectures for nearly two months now at Gqeberha college
    No lectures for nearly two months now at Gqeberha college
     24 Apr 2024
    Nzimande appoints new NSFAS administrator, addresses other matters
    Nzimande appoints new NSFAS administrator, addresses other matters
    15 Apr 2024
    University of Pretoria settles R400m NSFAS unallocated funds
    University of Pretoria settles R400m NSFAS unallocated funds
    13 Mar 2024
    Almost all universities pay NSFAS February allowances
    Almost all universities pay NSFAS February allowances
    11 Mar 2024
    Unsuccessful NSFAS applicants urged to lodge an appeal
    Unsuccessful NSFAS applicants urged to lodge an appeal
    28 Feb 2024
    Makhanda students burn paper in protest against NSFAS
    Makhanda students burn paper in protest against NSFAS
     26 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz