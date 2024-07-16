eZaga reinstated as NSFAS direct payment provider after legal victory

eZaga Holdings (eZaga) has successfully challenged its termination as a direct payment provider of NSFAS student allowances.

In a landmark legal victory, the High Court ruled in favour of eZaga, resulting in the company’s immediate reinstatement as a direct payment provider for universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

"We are relieved with the court's decision to reinstate eZaga as a trusted payment provider for universities and TVETs. This judgement is a testament to our commitment to integrity and excellence. We look forward to continuing our work with educational institutions, providing solutions that enhance financial inclusion and streamline payment processes,” says Saud Ally, CEO of eZaga Holdings.

"Most importantly, we are dedicated to ensuring that the students in our care receive their allowances efficiently and securely, supporting their educational journeys without interruption."

"Recent media reports have accused eZaga of corruption related to the awarding of the NSFAS contract. The company has publicly and categorically denied these allegations, affirming that the contract was secured through a lawful process," eZaga said in a statement.

In its judgement, the High Court recognised that the tender awarded by NSFAS appeared to comply with the requirements of section 217 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the court found that eZaga had established, or at least on the face of it, a right stemming from NSFAS's unconstitutional actions and should have been given a chance to present its case against the implementation of the Werksmans report's recommendations.

“We extend our gratitude to our partners, clients and stakeholders for their ongoing support and confidence in us during this challenging time. Together, we look forward to a future of continued growth and positive impact in the education sector,” he says.