Effie Worldwide announces Iridium Jury for 2025 Global Best of the Best

Effie Worldwide has announced the 2025 Iridium Effie Jury, the global panel responsible for selecting the year’s most effective campaign as part of the Global Best of the Best Effie Awards.

The Global Best of the Best Effie Awards celebrate the most impactful, insight-driven work from around the world. Gold and Grand Effie winners from more than 55 Effie Awards programmes globally are eligible to compete, with top winners advancing to contend for the Global Grand Effie in their respective categories. From this elite group, one campaign will ultimately be awarded the Iridium Effie - the highest honour in marketing effectiveness.

The 2025 Iridium Jury will be co-chaired by Barbara Asin, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s Latin America, and Jouke Vuurmans, partner & chief creative officer, Media.Monks. Together, they bring deep expertise spanning brand leadership, creativity, and growth across global markets.

They will be joined by an accomplished group of senior marketing, strategy, and creative leaders from around the world:

Zach Kitschke, chief marketing & communications officer, Canva

Matt MacDonald, chief creative officer, North America, VCCP

Tina Manikas, global head of connected commerce, Omnicom Commerce

Jo Tatchell, head of strategy, UK, Edelman

Rosalina Tornel, chief growth & marketing officer, Grupo Lala

The Jury will convene in person in New York City to review the 2025 Global Grand Effie winners and engage in rigorous deliberation to determine the single most effective marketing effort globally.