    Issued by Our Salad Mix
    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    EcoTraining, a leading provider of professional field guide and nature training in Africa, proudly announces its commitment to World Environment Day, celebrated annually on 5 June. With a mission to inspire individuals to connect with nature and become guardians of the environment, EcoTraining is dedicated to promoting conservation education and sustainable practices worldwide.
    EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices

    World Environment Day serves as a global platform for raising awareness and taking action on pressing environmental issues. This year's theme, "Eco Restoration for Ecosystem Health," resonates deeply with EcoTraining's core values of conservation and environmental stewardship. As custodians of our planet's natural heritage, EcoTraining recognises the urgent need to restore and protect our ecosystems for the well-being of current and future generations.

    "World Environment Day provides an opportunity for us to unite with people around the world in our shared commitment to protecting the planet. Together, we can make a difference. We believe that education is the key to fostering a deeper connection with nature and inspiring positive change," says EcoTraining’s managing director, Anton Lategan.

    Some of the highlighted initiatives that cement EcoTraining’s commitment to the environment include:

    Conservation Education Programmes:

    EcoTraining offers a range of educational courses and experiences designed to deepen participants' understanding of ecology, wildlife conservation, and sustainability. Through immersive field guide training, wilderness trails, and conservation courses, EcoTraining equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to environmental preservation.

    EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices

    Community Outreach:

    EcoTraining is committed to engaging local communities in conservation efforts. By collaborating with tourism industry partners and sponsors, EcoTraining provides training to schools and community organisations. EcoTraining promotes environmental awareness and fosters a culture of conservation guardianship among diverse audiences.

    EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices

    Sustainable Operations:

    As an eco-conscious organisation, EcoTraining prioritises sustainable practices in its operations. EcoTraining strives to minimise its environmental footprint and lead by example in sustainable tourism.

    EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices

    Advocacy and Awareness Campaigns:

    Through digital platforms, social media campaigns, and community events, EcoTraining raises awareness about critical environmental issues and advocates for policies that support conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts.

    "World Environment Day provides an opportunity for us to unite with people around the world in our shared commitment to protecting the planet. Together, we can make a difference." said Lategan.

    EcoTraining, remains committed to the best standard of environmental education, and they look forward to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective ambassadors of conservation.

    EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices

    For more information on the courses EcoTraining has available, please visit: Courses & Experiences.

    About EcoTraining:

    EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. Courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya. EcoTraining is also the first guide training company to receive accreditation from the Council for Higher Education (CHE).

