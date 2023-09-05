EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices

World Environment Day serves as a global platform for raising awareness and taking action on pressing environmental issues. This year's theme, "Eco Restoration for Ecosystem Health," resonates deeply with EcoTraining's core values of conservation and environmental stewardship. As custodians of our planet's natural heritage, EcoTraining recognises the urgent need to restore and protect our ecosystems for the well-being of current and future generations.

"World Environment Day provides an opportunity for us to unite with people around the world in our shared commitment to protecting the planet. Together, we can make a difference. We believe that education is the key to fostering a deeper connection with nature and inspiring positive change," says EcoTraining’s managing director, Anton Lategan.

Some of the highlighted initiatives that cement EcoTraining’s commitment to the environment include:

Conservation Education Programmes:

EcoTraining offers a range of educational courses and experiences designed to deepen participants' understanding of ecology, wildlife conservation, and sustainability. Through immersive field guide training, wilderness trails, and conservation courses, EcoTraining equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to environmental preservation.

Community Outreach:

EcoTraining is committed to engaging local communities in conservation efforts. By collaborating with tourism industry partners and sponsors, EcoTraining provides training to schools and community organisations. EcoTraining promotes environmental awareness and fosters a culture of conservation guardianship among diverse audiences.

Sustainable Operations:

As an eco-conscious organisation, EcoTraining prioritises sustainable practices in its operations. EcoTraining strives to minimise its environmental footprint and lead by example in sustainable tourism.

Advocacy and Awareness Campaigns:

Through digital platforms, social media campaigns, and community events, EcoTraining raises awareness about critical environmental issues and advocates for policies that support conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts.

EcoTraining, remains committed to the best standard of environmental education, and they look forward to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective ambassadors of conservation.

About EcoTraining:

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. Courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya. EcoTraining is also the first guide training company to receive accreditation from the Council for Higher Education (CHE).