    Eco-spa at Cape Town's greenest hotel meets multiple top trends

    Issued by FusionDesign
    1 Mar 2024
    The wellness trend continues to gain traction as more people prioritise their health and well-being – both physical and mental. Cape Town is a popular destination for wellness travel, and with wellness tourism growing at a rapid pace, demand for world-class facilities in and around the Mother City is on the increase.
    Eco-spa at Cape Town&#x2019;s greenest hotel meets multiple top trends

    In response, Hotel Verde, situated at the Cape Town International Airport, recently launched a luxury onsite spa facility, the Verde Vita Spa and Wellness Centre. The spa offers a wide range of traditional and innovative spa and wellness treatments, including a state-of-the-art infrared cabin which uses infrared light to detoxify and warm the body. All treatments are tailored to meet the individual needs of each guest.

    Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport is Cape Town’s (and indeed, Africa’s) greenest hotel and a pioneer of carbon-neutral accommodation and conferencing. This groundbreaking hotel has been awarded a six-star Green Star certification from the Green Building Council of South Africa and is the first in Africa, and the sixth globally, to attain LEED Platinum status (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for new construction. In addition, the hotel also received LEED Platinum certification for operations and maintenance, making it the first hotel in the world to achieve double Platinum certification.

    Eco-spa at Cape Town&#x2019;s greenest hotel meets multiple top trends

    Eco-spas become a leading spa design trend

    Spas can consume a lot of energy and have a large carbon footprint. However, international trends are moving towards eco-spas – those that are adopting sustainable solutions.

    The new Verde Vita spa facility meets this trend and has been designed in keeping with the hotel's unwavering commitment to sustainable living and eco-friendly principles. The eco-spa offers a true sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the city, and spa guests have access to the natural plant-filtered swimming pond as well as a jogging trail and outdoor gym surrounded by lush gardens, wetlands, and fynbos - allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the beauty and serenity of their natural surroundings while working towards their physical fitness, and emotional and mental wellness goals.

    All of this, coupled with the menu of treatment offerings, as well as its prime location close to the airport, makes this new entrant to Cape Town’s wellness offerings a perfectly on-trend facility for the burgeoning eco-conscious health and wellness tourism industry.

    However, Verde Vita does not just focus on tourists and travellers.

    Caron van Rooyen, general manager of Hotel Verde, explains that they identified a need to target local Capetonians as well as nearby corporate businesses.

    Eco-spa at Cape Town&#x2019;s greenest hotel meets multiple top trends

    Workplace wellness remains a top trend in 2024

    “The emotional and mental well-being of employees is more in the spotlight than ever before as organisations increasingly realise the important link between this well-being and reduced work stress, improved productivity, staff retention and overall company success.”

    “Knowing this, we have launched a corporate wellness offering combining onsite conferencing and restaurant facilities, if needed, with the spa facilities and treatments. In addition, we will be launching three new offerings, including a convenient call-out service, rejuvenating Wellness Weekdays, and a rewarding Loyalty Card Programme,” explains Van Rooyen.

    From 1 March, Verde Vita will provide a call-out service for businesses located within a three-kilometre radius of the spa. Corporate clients can call and reserve specific treatments with a Verde Vita therapist, who will travel to their location to provide the service. Additionally, the spa has implemented ways to reduce costs for local customers, including a loyalty card program that offers discounts and complimentary treatments to frequent visitors. Furthermore, "Wellness Weekdays" will be introduced, which will offer a variety of special deals for pre-booked treatments during the week from 10 am to 2 pm. This offer will be available initially for March, with the possibility of extending it further.

    For more information on the ground-breaking hotel, Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport, and its special offerings, visit www.hotelverde.com.

    Eco-spa at Cape Town&#x2019;s greenest hotel meets multiple top trends


    FusionDesign, Hotel Verde
    FusionDesign
    For over 25 years, FusionDesign has been leading the way in strengthening connections for brands of all sizes across multiple industries around the globe, which include tourism, hospitality, events, FMCG, healthcare, technology, finance and energy sectors, to name a few. Today, we are regarded as one of the premier Public Relations and Visual/Creative Communication experts in Cape Town, South Africa.

