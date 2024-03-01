Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comIAB South AfricaeMediaDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioSpark MediaTDMCAfriGISMotherland OMNiNewzroom AfrikaMANGO-OMCNorthlink CollegeRogerwilcoKagiso Media RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    DMASA's position clarified on telemarketing classification and POPIA compliance

    Issued by DMASA
    1 Mar 2024
    1 Mar 2024
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is aware of recent statements by the Information Regulator (IR) regarding telemarketing decisions. DMASA will study this decision and act in the interest of its members.
    DMASA's position clarified on telemarketing classification and POPIA compliance

    DMASA acknowledges the importance of compliance with regulations governing telemarketing practices, given the increasing focus on data privacy and consumer protection. As a leading industry body, DMASA is committed to promoting ethical and responsible marketing practices among its members and ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements.

    "We support compliance and urge all DMASA members to prioritize POPIA compliance," said David Dickens, chief executive officer of DMASA. "Our focus is on proactive measures to safeguard our members' interests while increasing industry awareness of data protection regulations."

    Reflecting our commitment to compliance and best practices, DMASA had previously sought legal opinions on telemarketing's classification as electronic communication under POPIA. We will continue to seek legal advice to ensure our members comply with regulatory requirements and uphold consumers' privacy rights. DMASA aims to enhance clarity and mutual understanding of compliance issues, benefiting consumers, marketers, and the industry at large.

    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

    Related

    Assegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector
    Assegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards
    Stellar line-up of sponsors for Assegai Awards 2022
    DMASAStellar line-up of sponsors for Assegai Awards 2022
    Last chance to get your hands on the new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season
    DMASALast chance to get your hands on the new look Assegai Awards trophy for the 2022 season
    The Assegais have an extended deadline date
    DMASAThe Assegais have an extended deadline date
    Note to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais
    DMASANote to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais
    Agency credentials: So much more than swagger
    DMASAAgency credentials: So much more than swagger
    IAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022
    DMASAIAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz