Exhibitions News South Africa

All the 2024 ROAR Awards winners

    All the 2024 ROAR Awards winners

    1 Mar 2024
    The ROAR Awards which recognises accomplishments in the exhibition industry, took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday. The event was organised by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO), with Gallagher Convention Centre serving as the presenting venue sponsor.
    Source: Supplied Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Chairperson of AAXO welcoming guests.
    The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to celebrate excellence and recognise the remarkable contributions made by individuals and organisations in the field.

    The ROAR Awards, now in its fifth edition, continues to serve as a prestigious platform that acknowledges excellence, innovation, and professionalism within the African exhibition industry; and this year's awards saw an unprecedented level of participation and competition, highlighting the industry's resilience and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences despite challenging times.

    After careful consideration by an esteemed panel of judges, including Irene Costa, Lia Marus. Sello Ramasepele, Antonio Brito, Jennifer Potter and Martha Geyser, the winners across various categories were announced, showcasing excellence in different aspects of exhibition management, design, marketing, and service delivery.

    Among the highlights of the evening were the following award categories and winners:

    Best Trade Exhibition Under 6000m2

    Certificate of Excellence in Marketing and PR went to Propak Cape by Specialised Exhibitions, Certificate of Excellence in Operations went to Angola Oil & Power by Energy Capital & Power and the Category Award Winner was Securex by Specialised Exhibitions.

    Best Trade Exhibition Over 6000m2

    Certificate of Excellence went to went to Big 5 Construct Southern Africa by dmg events and the award went to Enlit Africa by VUKA Group.

    Best Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m2

    Comic Con Africa by Mogull Media.

    Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Under 6000m2

    Certificate of Excellence went to Frame Week Africa by RX Africa and the Award went to Decorex Cape Town by RX Africa.

    Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m2

    Certificate of Excellence went to Rand Show by Dogan and the Award went to Decorex Johannesburg by RX Africa.

    Exhibition Stand of the Year

    Certificate of Excellence awarded to House of Task by House of Task and the Best Stand Build was awarded to Console Connect by Scan Display.

    Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

    • Tiisetso Tau, managing director of Sydney Business Events
    • Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Chairperson of Association of African Exhibition Organisers and CEO of Energy Capital & Power
    • Justin Hawes, managing director at Scan Display
    • Projeni Pather, immediate past-Chair of Association of African Exhibition Organisers and managing director of Exposure Marketing

    Service Supplier of the Year

    Certificate of Excellence went to Expo Guys and the winner for best supplier was GL Events.

    Best Social Media Campaign

    Mogull Media for Comic Con Africa.

    Best SA Launch Event

    Mogull Media by Comic Con Africa.

    Best Digital Campaign

    Frame Week Africa by RX Africa.

    Best PR Campaign

    RX Africa PR Team – Decorex.

    Best Venue

    Gallagher Convention Centre.

    Most Promising Rising Star / Young Professional

    Boitumelo Pooe, Scan Display.

    “The ROAR Awards not only recognise excellence but also inspire industry professionals to continuously innovate and elevate standards within the exhibition sector. As the industry evolves, these awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a testament to the collective dedication, resilience3 and talent within the African exhibition community. Congratulations to the winners who have not only excelled but have become beacons of inspiration, shaping the narrative of excellence in the African exhibition community,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.

    For more information about the AAXO ROAR Awards and a full list of winners, please visit www.aaxo.co.za.

