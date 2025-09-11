Subscribe & Follow
Discovery posts 30% rise in annual profit
South African health insurer Discovery Ltd reported a 30% increase in full-year profit on Thursday, 11 September 2025 as it achieved strong growth across its operations.
Source: Reuters.
Its normalised headline earnings, a profit measure, rose to R9.8bn ($559.75m) in the year ended 30 June, up from R7.5bn recorded a year earlier.
Discovery declared a final dividend of 201 cents per share.
