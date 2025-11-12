The Wonderboom Airshow soars back to Gauteng

The skies above Gauteng are about to roar to life! The Wonderboom Airshow returns to Wonderboom Airport on Saturday, 15 November, promising a high-octane flying festival that brings together the best of South African aviation.

Image supplied

For those new to the scene — an airshow is not just about planes flying by; it’s a celebration of flight. Expect the thunder of jet engines, the artistry of formation flying and the thrill of seeing everything with wings — from vintage warbirds to state-of-the-art airliners — all performing in one epic aerial showcase.

This year’s highlights include full participation from the South African Air Force (SAAF), delivering precision fly-pasts and tactical displays that show off the nation’s air power and skill. Adding to the excitement, Airlink will debut its latest airliner, demonstrating cutting-edge commercial aviation at its finest.

Crowd favourites, the Puma Flying Lions, will fill the skies with their iconic Harvard formation while the Goodyear Eagles promise edge-of-your-seat aerobatics that will leave spectators breathless.

On the ground, the festival atmosphere continues — beer tents, gourmet food vendors and a dedicated kids’ play zone ensure it’s a full day out for families, aviation fans and thrill-seekers alike.

“The Wonderboom Airshow is more than just an airshow — it’s a celebration of aviation, community and innovation,” added, Nonkululeko Sishi, acting CEO of Colossal aviapartner.

“Families can enjoy a full day of entertainment while getting up close to some of the country’s finest aircraft and pilots.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Wonderboom Airshow,” said Ryan Van Wijk, CEO Alt Academy. “It’s an incredible opportunity to inspire the next generation of aviators and showcase the diversity of South African aviation talent.”

Tickets available on TicketPro and at participating Spar stores.