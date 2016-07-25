DarkMatter launches Tears Foundation’s Soothing the Nation campaign

Tears Foundation, one of South Africa’s foremost anti-GBV organisations, proudly launches the Soothing the Nation campaign – a deeply moving initiative designed to confront the country’s gender-based violence (GBV) crisis. The goal is to let people know that there is in fact somewhere for them to turn… a place they can trust.

Spearheaded by creative communications agency, DarkMatter, the integrated campaign includes three versions of an impactful TVC with a three-month multi-national broadcast schedule, national billboard outreach, public relations drive, as well as social media and print advertising.

The work done by Tears Foundation includes free, confidential help, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, acting as a soothing lullaby that can be heard across the nation by survivors of all types of abuse.

“To help victims get the support they need, we need to change the way we view and help survivors. They are not a statistic or a trend. They are people who, besides carrying the trauma of abuse, often also carry the burdens of not being believed, the stigma, the shame, the self-blame, and the fear of retaliation,” says Mara Glennie, founder and CEO of Tears Foundation and a GBV survivor and advocate.

Now leveraging innovative technology, Tears Foundation connects survivors to critical resources through multiple platforms, ensuring help is always just a call or click away:

Toll-free helpline: Call 08000 Tears (08000 83277) for immediate, confidential support.



Call 08000 Tears (08000 83277) for immediate, confidential support. Free USSD service: Dial *134* 7355# for SMS-based assistance locating nearby support facilities.



Dial *134* 7355# for SMS-based assistance locating nearby support facilities. Direct line: Reach out on 010 590 5920 (standard rates apply).



Reach out on 010 590 5920 (standard rates apply). WhatsApp: Send your message to 066 435 3108.



Send your message to 066 435 3108. Support locator: Visit tears.storefind.mobi to locate local support centres.



Visit tears.storefind.mobi to locate local support centres. Email support: Contact info@tears.co.za for additional guidance.

Tears Foundation has become a national symbol of hope. The organisation is celebrated for its pioneering work in crisis intervention, survivor advocacy, counselling, and education, creating pathways to safety and recovery for countless individuals. Its robust network connects survivors to emergency shelters, medical care, child-friendly centres, and legal assistance. Their team provides hands-on support with police follow-ups, protection order applications, and strategies for safely exiting abusive environments.

By combining innovation, compassion, and tireless dedication, Tears Foundation ensures that no survivor faces violence alone.

The Soothing the Nation campaign was funded by creative communications agency DarkMatter, with pro bono media assistance from Ad Outpost, Arena Africa, Brand IQ, Community TV, DSTV, ETV, Jazzworx, JC De Caux, Johannesburg Queer Chorus, Kevin Leicher, MPowered, Media 24, MediaMark, Network X, NewzRoom Afrika, Prime Media TV, Provantage, SABC, Tractor Advertising, ZEE World, and others.

Watch the full video here.



