Fitness with purpose: Body20 launches Body20 Cares in support of children battling cancer

South Africa’s award-winning tech-driven fitness franchise, Body20, is turning sweat into support with the launch of the 2025 Body20 Cares charity drive, in aid of childhood cancers and life-threatening blood disorders.

For two months, 50% of all new joining fees across Body20’s 47 nationwide studios will be donated to CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, in partnership with The Cows, a spirited fitness-based fundraising initiative known for their cow-print gear and high-energy sporting challenges.

Together, these organisations provide emotional and practical support to families navigating the unimaginable journey of childhood cancer.

At its core, Body20 is more than a fitness studio – it’s a wellness partner for modern, time-strapped adults. Using Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology, each 20-minute session delivers the benefits of hours in the gym, helping members achieve real results in strength, weight loss, and overall health. Every programme is backed by certified personal trainers, nutritionists, and mental wellness tools through a partnership with October Health, offering a holistic, science-backed approach to wellbeing.

But for Body20, real health goes beyond physical transformation. It's about connection, empathy, and community impact.

“With Body20 Cares, we’re taking our commitment to wellness beyond the studio walls,” says Johan Laas, marketing manager at Body20. “Wellness isn’t just about your body, it’s also about compassion, purpose, and community. We’re giving our members a way to contribute to something bigger, while staying aligned with their own personal growth.”

The campaign’s alignment with CHOC and The Cows was a natural extension of Body20’s values. “Our franchisees and members are already passionate about fitness, and The Cows bring that same spirit to their fundraising,” adds Laas. “We believe strongly in CHOC’s mission, and as a family-oriented brand, supporting children and their families facing cancer hits close to home for many of us.”

As a business built on connection and care, Body20 is proud to be part of a movement that brings communities together for a greater good. “We’re here to transform lives,” says Laas. “Not just our members’, but also those who need support the most.”

Ready to do good while doing good for yourself? Join Body20 this May and be part of a fitness movement that makes a difference.

Visit https://body20.co.za/body20-cares or contact az.oc.02ydob@oiduts or 087 231 0359.



