Tackling financial inclusion in Africa

Issued by DarkMatter
12 Mar 2025
12 Mar 2025
XLink Send: Innovative cross-border payment solutions

In response to the ongoing financial inclusion crisis in Africa, XLink Communications is addressing the pressing challenges faced by over 45% of unbanked adults in the region. The introduction of XLink Send marks a significant step towards facilitating affordable and accessible cross-border payments, crucial for families and communities reliant on remittances.

High fees and lengthy processes often obstruct vital financial transactions, limiting access to essential services. XLink Send aims to break down these barriers by offering a flexible solution with partners such as financial institutions, telcos, retailers and fintech that streamline cross-border payments, enabling users to send money directly to bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cash pickup points.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment, as remittances play a critical role in supporting households and bolstering local economies. By significantly reducing transaction costs and simplifying processes, XLink is not only enhancing the efficiency of remittance flows, but also empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in a challenging financial landscape.

Highlight features include:

  • When every rand counts, lower transaction fees to ensure remittances are more affordable for users, directly impacting the financial well-being of families. Cost reduction plays a major role.
  • Users can transact seamlessly through popular platforms like WhatsApp, mobile apps, and APIs, catering to diverse preferences and technological access.
  • Regulatory compliance system, ‘Know Your Customer’ processes ensure thorough customer verification while maintaining adherence to essential regulations, further enhancing trust in the financial system.

Let's do Biz