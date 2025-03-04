Subscribe & Follow
DarkMatter drops 2025 showreel
In 2024, DarkMatter experienced remarkable expansion within its production department, with the in-house team now proficiently managing all facets of TV production, including videography, editing, animation, photography and sound design.
Additionally, the agency has made significant strides in public relations, an area previously outside its primary focus. DarkMatter now boasts a roster of PR clients including NGO, tech and lifestyle clients, as well as a portfolio of successful case studies.
As the agency continues to grow, the design, social media, web development and strategy teams are thriving alongside an expanding client base and increasing headcount.
Experience the evolution of DarkMatter. Watch the 2025 Showreel here:
