Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingYOUKNOW TechnologiesAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHook, Line & SinkerMediaHeads 360DentsuPublicis Groupe AfricaBizcommunity.comProvantageThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBrandfundiOnPoint PRVicinity MediaBrand Influence AgencyAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Production

    DarkMatter drops 2025 showreel

    Issued by DarkMatter
    4 Mar 2025
    4 Mar 2025
    DarkMatter, a leading creative communications agency based in Johannesburg and London, is excited to announce the release of its 2025 work showreel. The video showcases the agency's diverse capabilities, whilst highlighting significant areas of expertise and growth.
    DarkMatter drops 2025 showreel

    In 2024, DarkMatter experienced remarkable expansion within its production department, with the in-house team now proficiently managing all facets of TV production, including videography, editing, animation, photography and sound design.

    Additionally, the agency has made significant strides in public relations, an area previously outside its primary focus. DarkMatter now boasts a roster of PR clients including NGO, tech and lifestyle clients, as well as a portfolio of successful case studies.

    As the agency continues to grow, the design, social media, web development and strategy teams are thriving alongside an expanding client base and increasing headcount.

    Experience the evolution of DarkMatter. Watch the 2025 Showreel here:



    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DarkMatter
    DarkMatter is a full-service agency offering video production, animation, design, UI/UX design, web development, public relations and social media management service.
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz