DarkMatter drops 2025 showreel

DarkMatter, a leading creative communications agency based in Johannesburg and London, is excited to announce the release of its 2025 work showreel. The video showcases the agency's diverse capabilities, whilst highlighting significant areas of expertise and growth.

In 2024, DarkMatter experienced remarkable expansion within its production department, with the in-house team now proficiently managing all facets of TV production, including videography, editing, animation, photography and sound design.

Additionally, the agency has made significant strides in public relations, an area previously outside its primary focus. DarkMatter now boasts a roster of PR clients including NGO, tech and lifestyle clients, as well as a portfolio of successful case studies.

As the agency continues to grow, the design, social media, web development and strategy teams are thriving alongside an expanding client base and increasing headcount.

Experience the evolution of DarkMatter. Watch the 2025 Showreel here:

