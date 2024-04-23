Creative communications agency DarkMatter opens public relations division

Creative communications company DarkMatter is thrilled to announce that due to remarkable organic growth, the company will now be extending its current product offering to include digital, traditional and integrated public relations.

DarkMatter’s decision to expand comes as a response to the increasing demand from current clients, wanting a more comprehensive solution to their existing communications collateral, seeing DarkMatter as the solution for all creative outputs.

"We reached the stage where too many clients wanted to use DarkMatter for services we were not equipped for, or weren’t known for", states Xavier Olivier, managing director of DarkMatter. "We looked at our offering and realised that with a few strategic, internal changes we could deliver a more holistic approach to marketing – and with our solid growth year-on-year, the timing felt appropriate."

The decision aligns with the recent acquisition of DarkMatter’s new marketing director Caroline Hillary. With extensive experience in agency and corporate PR, Caroline is excited to be able to bring her 20 years’ experience into the agency. “DarkMatter already have such an innovative energy. The agency is ripe for an expansion and with their solid footing in the tech, gaming and lifestyle sectors, being able to operate in that space while working on internal communications is a challenge I am greatly looking forward to”, says Caroline.

With current offerings including strategy, digital and social media management, creative copywriting and ideation, web development, video production, graphic design and animation, DarkMatter feels that public relations is the perfect extension of an already well-rounded roster of services.

With the expansion, the agency intends to make 2024 a year of results-driven success for its clients and in turn, continue the trajectory of growth.