    Clockwork welcomes Sergio Santos-van Vuuren as public relations director

    Issued by Clockwork
    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    Clockwork, a leader in communication solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sergio Santos-van Vuuren as its new public relations director. Sergio brings globally recognised expertise in strategic communication and reputation management, and is set to elevate Clockwork's public relations to new heights.
    Clockwork welcomes Sergio Santos-van Vuuren as public relations director

    “Joining Clockwork represents a significant milestone in my professional journey," says Sergio. "I’m eager to blend my experience and knowledge with a team renowned for its innovative and strategic prowess. Together, we’re committed to redefining the essence of effective public relations." His vision, focused on achieving meaningful influence through dedication and authenticity, aligns with Clockwork's mission to craft campaigns rooted in genuine, impactful collaboration. All work is underpinned by integrity, honesty, and transparency.

    Strategic thinking at the heart of agency operations

    As a globally acclaimed strategist with over 16 years of experience, Sergio has worked with more than 100 brands across diverse sectors. His approach to public relations is both insightful and impactful; he believes that true brand impact is earned through strategic efforts built on transparency and trust. This philosophy has fuelled his passion for public relations, guiding his approach to creating lasting influence across various markets.

    In his previous role as managing director of MSL, a division of Publicis Groupe, Sergio successfully lead the agency and drove strategic projects and capabilities that unlocked growth and impact for his clients. He places strategic thinking at the forefront of agency operations, ensuring that each campaign and initiative is not only impactful but also intellectually-driven.

    Crafting stories that resonate globally

    Sergio's extensive experience with both local and multinational brands has reinforced his belief in the power of storytelling. He understands that every brand has a unique story worth sharing and celebrating. At Clockwork, Sergio aims to leverage these stories, crafting impactful narratives that resonate. Embracing his new role, Sergio is excited to advance the industry and transform the narrative in public relations. He hopes to create a significant impact in South Africa as well as on the international stage.

    Tom Manners, co-CEO at Clockwork, expresses his excitement about Sergio's appointment: "Sergio has an energy and passion for his craft that is second to none. PR, in all its forms, has always been a key part of Clockwork’s service offering and we are excited to have such a seasoned leader in this space join us as we move into 2024.”

    Footnotes: 

    • Clockwork is a full-service, independent agency with branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and the UK.
    • Clockwork employs approximately 150 staff members and is a B-BBEE Level 1 company.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg, Cape Town and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.

