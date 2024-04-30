Industries

    Celebrating 30 years of democracy with the 23rd edition of Impumelelo: Top empowerment

    Issued by Topco Media
    30 Apr 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    2024, what a momentous year for South Africa! 30 years into our democracy – so much has happened over the last three decades, at home and globally, spanning the exhilarating and the tragic; not least of which were the pandemic, the ongoing effects of climate change, the current polycrisis the world is facing and close to home the Rugby World Cup victory. We are indeed living in interesting times.
    Celebrating 30 years of democracy with the 23rd edition of Impumelelo: Top empowerment

    In this 23rd edition of Impumelelo: Top Empowerment we are honoured to have as our front cover icon Methano Group CEO, Sereme Joel Malatji, winner of the 2023 Top Empowerment Business Leader of the Year Award. In the interview with Sereme, his optimism and positivity were a golden thread throughout the wide-ranging conversation: “I am passionate about the fact that South Africa requires a serious capital injection in the form of investment, which will be critical for the growth of our country. One of my goals is to really understand the private equity sector. As a business leader, from time to time, you need to think out of the box - how you can raise capital to make sure that you reach certain targets in the form of new markets.”

    Inside these pages we bring you inspirational thought leadership pieces by B-BBEE Commissioner Tshediso Matona; Shameela Soobramoney, CEO of the National Business Initiative; Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka; and the diversity and transformation director, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, Nimmita Maharaj. Our interview section includes such luminaries as the Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University; Sasol’s Vice President for Social Investment; and the Chairperson of Schindler SA.

    Continuing on the trajectory of transformational excellence, a selection of our articles include: a 30-year review; youth employment as well as a transformative supply chain from the B-BBEE Chamber; a selection of seven of the top transformational JSE companies across sectors and a look at the fastest growing companies in Africa. We have a great lineup of podcasts – meet KC Rottok Chesaina, Daniel Mminele, Ola Oyetayo, Celiwe Ross and Ciko Thomas.

    Top Empowerment is all about celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion, and what better way to do this than by sharing with you the winners of the headline Top Empowerment Awards. The magazine would not be complete without the Top Empowerment sector overviews; the index which lists the companies top of the transformation trajectory and the more than 30 clients who have chosen to showcase their empowerment successes amongst true transformational leaders.

    We hope you enjoy the read and wish you an abundant, transformative, #besafe year ahead.

    Read now.

    Find out how you can get involved in the 24th edition of Top Empowerment please contact:

    Justin Daniels, head of brand - az.oc.ocpot@sleinad.nitsuj.

    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

