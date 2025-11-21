Celebrate Christmas with Bach and Handel at Cape Town City Hall this December

This December, the choir brings two radiant masterworks by Bach and Handel to the Cape Town City Hall — an unforgettable setting for what promises to be the ultimate Christmas concert of the season.

The choir is preparing Bach’s joyous Magnificat with all the energy and colour the work demands. Filled with exuberant fugues, glowing brass, baroque orchestral textures and expressive solo arias, Bach’s setting of Mary’s song of praise captures the full wonder and excitement of the Christmas story—long before the days of Netflix, YouTube and Spotify.

The programme also features Handel’s celebrated Dettingen Te Deum — a large-scale, jubilant work for soloists, five-part chorus and orchestra.

Often described as a “classic Handel tub-thumper,” it bursts with rhythmic vitality reminiscent of Messiah, which he completed just a few years earlier.

Although Bach and Handel were born in the same country in the same year in 1685, and both became masters of counterpoint, history never afforded them the chance to meet.

Their works, however, will stand side by side in this festive programme, framed by two exquisite a cappella hymns: God So Loved the World and E’en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come, one of the most cherished American sacred choral pieces of the 20th century.

The Symphony Choir is honoured to feature an exceptional soloist lineup.

First soprano Antoinette Huyssen, chorus master at Cape Town Opera and director of the Cape Town Chamber Choir, brings her refined artistry, having generously shared her Baroque expertise with the ensemble.

Joining her are the expressive soprano Elsabé Richter, the rich-toned alto Lente Louw, charismatic tenor Willem Bester, and internationally renowned concert, opera and recital soloist William Berger as bass.

Book now for Christmas with Bach, on 6 and 7 December at the Cape Town City Hall.