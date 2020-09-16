Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CANSABullion PR & CommunicationNorth-West University (NWU)StoneBidvest MobilityIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cape Town's Urban Health Programme: A resilient response to global health challenges

    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    The Urban Health Programme and Monitoring Initiative, announced during the Partnership for Healthy Cities summit, aims to inform relevant policies, programmes and projects going forward, and so positively influence health outcomes for communities.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The integrated initiative is embedded in the City’s Integrated Development Plan, as part of its Resilient City Foundation.

    The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the links between health, equity and poverty – and signalled a need for the City to bolster its capacity to monitor and improve urban health over time. Inspiration also came from Cape Town’s involvement in the Partnership for Healthy Cities – supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Health Organization and Vital Strategies.

    The partnership is a global network of 73 cities, including Cape Town, working together and sharing information to help protect their collective populations of more than 300 million people from preventable deaths and injuries, using proven interventions.

    The City is a co-host for the partnership’s annual summit, with more than 150 delegates gathered in Cape Town this week.

    With the majority of the world’s population now living in urban settings - cities and their leaders are well positioned to transform the fight against non-communicable diseases and injuries, and reduce preventable deaths by implementing policies that are proven to prevent exposure to risk factors.

    Prioritising socio-economic determinants

    The City’s Urban Health Programme aims to prioritise socio-economic determinants of health specific to Cape Town, and to provide crucial insights for all departments on how they can help address the determinants of health, whether through planning and design of infrastructure, provision of services and job creation.

    "This is a marathon and not a sprint, and hopefully it will be the blueprint for the metropole into the future. Cape Town has a very high burden of non-communicable diseases, and other preventable deaths.

    "And, while we have a good understanding of the various factors that contribute to that burden, this programme will provide crucial information that can help determine strategies going forward. Metropolitan areas are growing, and Cape Town is no different.

    "So it is imperative that our future planning takes place through a public health lens," said mayoral committee member for community services and health, councillor Patricia Van der Ross.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Second Johannesburg gas blast - five admitted to hospital after Braamfontein maintenance accident
     6 Sep 2023
    New forms of urban planning are emerging in Africa
    New forms of urban planning are emerging in Africa
     4 May 2022
    Cities and climate change: why low-rise buildings are the future - not skyscrapers
    Cities and climate change: why low-rise buildings are the future - not skyscrapers
     28 Oct 2021
    CoCT calls on residents to register for review of Spatial Development Framework
    CoCT calls on residents to register for review of Spatial Development Framework
    9 Sep 2021
    There's a disconnect between research and urban planning in Africa: how to fix it
    There's a disconnect between research and urban planning in Africa: how to fix it
     20 Apr 2021
    Makoko neighbourhood in Lagos, initially founded as a fishing village.Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images
    Can Covid-19 inspire a new way of planning African cities?
     21 Sep 2020
    Shaking the foundations: Time to change the structure of our cities
    Shaking the foundations: Time to change the structure of our cities
     18 Sep 2020
    Urban planning needs to look back first: three cities in Ghana show why
    Urban planning needs to look back first: three cities in Ghana show why
     16 Sep 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz