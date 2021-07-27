Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiOnPoint PRaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #HopeOnAString: Cape Town International Kite Festival turns 30

    8 Aug 2024
    8 Aug 2024
    For the last 30 years, the Cape Town International Kite Festival, Cape Mental Health’s flagship event, has brought #HopeOnAString as colourful kites of all shapes and sizes take to the sky each October to create mental health awareness. The sky becomes a radiant canvas that symbolises the freedom, creativity and joy of mental well-being, shared by families, friends and communities.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Each tug of a string is a reminder of the strength and resilience within us all. Together, we can lift one another up and paint the world with vibrant hues of hope and possibility.

    Join Cape Mental Health this October for the Cape Town International Kite Festival to raise funds that fuel the vital mission of providing essential, cost-free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who require them most.

    By investing in children and youth, we lay the foundation for the prevention of mental health disorders, empowering young people to unleash their full potential and pursue their dreams without limitations.

    “We live in challenging and difficult times. Many economic and dire social conditions impact on our mental well-being as we navigate storms and adverse conditions. It is in these times that we direct our sails to provide mental health interventions that invest in lives and give back hope, build and strengthen resilience and empower individuals and communities. Despite the fragility of the string, it allows the kite to fly higher and higher, rising above the circumstances that life throws our way. #HopeOnAString brings a message of hope, potential and encouragement,” says Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO Cape Mental Health.

    Find out more at www.capementalhealth.co.za/HopeOnAString

    Read more: Cape Town International Kite Festival, Cape Mental Health
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz