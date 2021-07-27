HopeOnAString: Cape Town International Kite Festival turns 30

For the last 30 years, the Cape Town International Kite Festival, Cape Mental Health’s flagship event, has brought #HopeOnAString as colourful kites of all shapes and sizes take to the sky each October to create mental health awareness. The sky becomes a radiant canvas that symbolises the freedom, creativity and joy of mental well-being, shared by families, friends and communities.

Image supplied

Each tug of a string is a reminder of the strength and resilience within us all. Together, we can lift one another up and paint the world with vibrant hues of hope and possibility.

Join Cape Mental Health this October for the Cape Town International Kite Festival to raise funds that fuel the vital mission of providing essential, cost-free mental healthcare services and interventions to those who require them most.

By investing in children and youth, we lay the foundation for the prevention of mental health disorders, empowering young people to unleash their full potential and pursue their dreams without limitations.

“We live in challenging and difficult times. Many economic and dire social conditions impact on our mental well-being as we navigate storms and adverse conditions. It is in these times that we direct our sails to provide mental health interventions that invest in lives and give back hope, build and strengthen resilience and empower individuals and communities. Despite the fragility of the string, it allows the kite to fly higher and higher, rising above the circumstances that life throws our way. #HopeOnAString brings a message of hope, potential and encouragement,” says Dr Ingrid Daniels, CEO Cape Mental Health.

Find out more at www.capementalhealth.co.za/HopeOnAString