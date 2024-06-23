#CannesLions
#Cannes2024: Final Grande Prix and Lions
Two Grande Prix were awarded in the Classic: Film category.
One was awarded to The Monkeys / Accenture Song, Sydney and production companies Revolver, Sydney / Somesuch, Los Angeles for the Play It Safe campaign for the brand Sydney Opera House in the Local Brand category.
Another Grand Prix was awarded to Marcel, Paris and production company, Prodigious, Paris for the campaign Women’s Football, for the brand Orange in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.
Glass Lion for change
The Grand Prix was awarded to Ogilvy, Singapore for the Transition Body Lotion campaign for Unilever, Vaseline in the Glass category.
Sustainable Development Goals Lions
The Grand Prix was awarded to Publicis Conseil, Paris for the Renault - Cars to Work campaign for the brand Renault Mobility Rights in the Decent Work and Economic Growth category.
See all the Cannes 2024 winning work.