Cannes2024: Final Grande Prix and Lions

At the last night of CannesLions 2024, on Friday 21 June, South Africa’s Monkey Films, Cape Town together with production company Love Song, London, and New York agency, Johannes Leonardo, was awarded a Bronze Lion for US-based We Gave the World an Original, You gave us a Thousand Back campaign for the Adidas brand in the category Classic Film: Consumer Goods.

The last awards were awarded at Cannes on Friday, 21 June

Two Grande Prix were awarded in the Classic: Film category.

One was awarded to The Monkeys / Accenture Song, Sydney and production companies Revolver, Sydney / Somesuch, Los Angeles for the Play It Safe campaign for the brand Sydney Opera House in the Local Brand category.

Another Grand Prix was awarded to Marcel, Paris and production company, Prodigious, Paris for the campaign Women’s Football, for the brand Orange in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.

Glass Lion for change

The Grand Prix was awarded to Ogilvy, Singapore for the Transition Body Lotion campaign for Unilever, Vaseline in the Glass category.

Sustainable Development Goals Lions

The Grand Prix was awarded to Publicis Conseil, Paris for the Renault - Cars to Work campaign for the brand Renault Mobility Rights in the Decent Work and Economic Growth category.

