South AfricaSouth Africa
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaPublicis Groupe AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioTradewayBroad MediaKantarHuman8New MediaTenacityPRRocketseedaHead Marketing ServicesIkawu MediaQuickEasy SoftwareHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


Cannes Lions Content Feature

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

#CannesLions

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

#Cannes2024: Final Grande Prix and Lions

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
23 Jun 2024
23 Jun 2024
At the last night of CannesLions 2024, on Friday 21 June, South Africa’s Monkey Films, Cape Town together with production company Love Song, London, and New York agency, Johannes Leonardo, was awarded a Bronze Lion for US-based We Gave the World an Original, You gave us a Thousand Back campaign for the Adidas brand in the category Classic Film: Consumer Goods.
The last awards were awarded at Cannes on Friday, 21 June
The last awards were awarded at Cannes on Friday, 21 June

Two Grande Prix were awarded in the Classic: Film category.

One was awarded to The Monkeys / Accenture Song, Sydney and production companies Revolver, Sydney / Somesuch, Los Angeles for the Play It Safe campaign for the brand Sydney Opera House in the Local Brand category.

Another Grand Prix was awarded to Marcel, Paris and production company, Prodigious, Paris for the campaign Women’s Football, for the brand Orange in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.

View all the winners.

Glass Lion for change

The Grand Prix was awarded to Ogilvy, Singapore for the Transition Body Lotion campaign for Unilever, Vaseline in the Glass category.

View all the winners.

Sustainable Development Goals Lions

The Grand Prix was awarded to Publicis Conseil, Paris for the Renault - Cars to Work campaign for the brand Renault Mobility Rights in the Decent Work and Economic Growth category.

View all the winners.

See all the Cannes 2024 winning work.

Read more: Film Lions, Danette Breitenbach, creative awards, Monkey Films, #Cannes2024
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

Related

Day 3 winners from Cannes Lions 2024
#Cannes2024: Day 3: Grande Prix and Gold winners announced
 2 days
Source: © SA Music News TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Stronger campaign for brand The Riky Rick Foundation has been awarded a Silver Lions
#Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ The Riky Rick Foundation's Stronger wins Silver Lion
 19 Jun 2024
Source: © Adworld Ireland More Cannes Lions 2024 Bronze and Silver winners have been announced.
#Cannes2024: Day 2 Bronze and Silver winners
18 Jun 2024
Source: © Techsoulogy Ogilvy and Halo have been named in the Cannes Lions 2024 Film shortlist
#Cannes2024: Ogilvy and Halo named in latest shortlists
18 Jun 2024
Source: © The Caples Awards The Lions Health Grand Prix for Good has been awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women
#Cannes2024: Impact BBDO, Dubai awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
 18 Jun 2024
(Image supplied) After its successful 2023 launch, The Loudest Roar, a space for young talents to test instincts, develop perspectives, and learn from industry veterans by voting for their Cannes favourites, is back
#Cannes2024: The Loudest Roar is back, giving voice to young creatives
18 Jun 2024
Source: © Adworld Ireland The first Silver and Bronze Lions have been announced at the Cannes Lions 2024. The Gold winners will be announced this evening, 17 June
#Cannes2024: First Silver and Bronze Lions announced
17 Jun 2024
Source: © ESG News Cannes Lions has released its next shortlists, with a second entry shortlisted for The Vluit Project by Promise Agency
#Cannes2024: Promise Agency gets second entry shortlisted
 17 Jun 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz