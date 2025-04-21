Healthcare Emergency Medicine
    Healthcare Emergency Medicine

    Calls for global justice: South Africa reacts to Gaza hospital strike

    South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has condemned Israel’s bombing of civilian targets in Gaza, including a missile strike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital on 31 March 2025.
    21 Apr 2025
    21 Apr 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The attack forced the evacuation of wounded patients, further crippling Gaza’s already overstretched emergency healthcare system amid escalating humanitarian needs.

    “South Africa joins the global condemnation of the bombing, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the statement read.

    According to the department, Israel has bombed, burned and destroyed at least 35 hospitals in Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023.

    “Attacks on health facilities, medical personnel and patients are considered a war crime under the IV Geneva Convention of 1949,” the department explained.

    The attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital comes in the wake of the killing of 15 humanitarian personnel in Gaza.

    This includes eight health workers from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, one staff member from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and six members of the Palestinian Civil Defense.

    “These individuals were on a rescue mission on the morning of Sunday, 23 March 2025 when they were deliberately fired upon by Israeli military forces.

    “Deliberate attacks on medics and humanitarian workers are prohibited by international law and constitute war crimes. First responders, like civilians and other non-combatants, are never legitimate targets.“

    The department said it was concerned that Israel has halted the entry of all aid into Gaza since last month.

    “This is in defiance of the binding provisional orders of the International Court of Justice, which ordered Israel to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

    "The international community must hold Israel accountable through effective countermeasures, as the impunity enjoyed by Israel has emboldened its genocidal actions in Palestine.“

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz