Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBluegrass DigitalIncubetaPointKantarIgnition GroupMotherland OMNiPenquinOnPoint PRHoward AudioM&C Saatchi AbelGfK – An NIQ CompanyBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Subscribe to daily news
News
Press Offices
Companies
Jobs
Edit job alerts
Events
Opinion
People
Multimedia
My Biz Advertise
My Account
Submit news Contact us

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Advertise

Submit content

My Account

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Siviwe Gwarube tells us why the DA could help South Africa succeed!

Siviwe Gwarube tells us why the DA could help South Africa succeed!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Burkina Faso suspends more foreign media over killings coverage

    By Alessandra Prentice
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    Burkina Faso has suspended a number of Western and African media over their coverage of a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report accusing the army of extrajudicial killings, its communications authority said on Sunday.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The move follows similar suspensions of BBC Africa and the US-funded Voice of America for reporting on the HRW investigation that alleged the Burkinabe military executed about 223 villagers in February as part of a campaign against civilians accused of collaborating with jihadist militants.

    The junta-led West African country's communications council said French television network TV5Monde's broadcasts would be suspended for two weeks, while access to its website would be blocked.

    The websites of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, French newspapers Le Monde and Ouest-France, British newspaper the Guardian, and African agencies APA and Ecofin have also been blocked until further notice, it said.

    Source:
    Taliban arrests radio journalists for engaging with female callers - CPJ

    3 days

    Reuters was not able to immediately reach the media groups for comment.

    On Saturday, Burkinabe government spokesperson Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo rejected HRW's allegations as "peremptory" and denied that the authorities were unwilling to look into the alleged atrocities.

    "The killings ... have led to the opening of a judicial investigation," Ouedraogo said, citing a 1 March statement by a regional prosecutor.

    Violence in the region fuelled by a decade-long fight with Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State has worsened since respective militaries seized power in Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger in a series of coups from 2020 to 2023.

    Burkina Faso saw a severe escalation of deadly attacks in 2023, with more than 8,000 people reportedly killed, according to US-based crisis-monitoring group ACLED.

    Read more: media, news, BBC, Burkina Faso, Alessandra Prentice
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Image supplied. TikTok has announced several initiatives with the local electoral commission and civil society organisations to combat misinformation
    #SAelections24: Initiatives to fight misinformation, provide access to reliable information launched
    2 days
    Source: © 123rf Applications for accreditation for national and provincial Results Operations Centres (ROCs) have opened
    #SAelections24: Media accreditation for all Results Operation Centres
    24 Apr 2024
    Number one in Gauteng
    The CitizenNumber one in Gauteng
    Image supplied. Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group, outlines steps to choosing the correct media monitoring tools for your business or agency
    6 steps to choose the correct media monitoring tools
     18 Apr 2024
    Source: © RSF The BBC World Service has filed an urgent appeal to UN over abuse of national security and counter-terrorism laws against BBC News Persian journalists
    BBC World Service files urgent appeal to UN over abuse of BBC News Persian journalists
    17 Apr 2024
    Source: © Twitter Yesterday 15 April Daily Maverick shut down
    #DMShutdown: Daily Maverick - Why we did it
    16 Apr 2024
    Source: © The Fix Daily Maverick has shut down. For today, 15 April 2024. Styli Charalambous, CEO of the Daily Maverick
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick has shut down
    Source: © 123rf In 2021, the average contribution made by creative agencies to clients’ business growth was 26%. This is up by 4% in 2023, while media agencies have maintained their 34% contribution from 2021 to 2023 says Agency Scope SA
    Agency Scope: Creative agencies contribute to clients' growth increases in 2023
    10 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz