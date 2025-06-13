Brandhead evolves: From media owner to full-service creative digital advertising agency

Brandhead, a trusted name in the South African media and advertising space, proudly announces its bold transformation from a media ownership business into a dynamic, full-service creative digital advertising agency.

Tebogo Motshwene, the founder of Brandhead

This strategic repositioning reflects Brandhead’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and digital-first marketing solutions for modern brands navigating an increasingly complex media landscape. Operating under its newly reimagined structure, Brandhead now offers a comprehensive suite of creative, strategy, content, and digital media services, empowering clients to build impactful brand experiences in the digital age.

“This evolution is a natural next step in our journey. Over the years, we’ve built a reputation for media excellence, but the time has come to match that with integrated creative capabilities that truly drive brand relevance and business growth,” says Tebogo Motshwene, Brandhead’s founder.

Introducing Gida Media: The home of Brandhead’s legacy offerings

With this transformation, Brandhead’s previous operations, media platforms, and OOH business services have been successfully transitioned to Gida Media. Gida Media now carries forward Brandhead’s legacy as a forward-thinking, data-driven media owner, offering innovative outdoor, mobile and live streaming media solutions to brands across South Africa and beyond.

A dual powerhouse built for the future

Brandhead: Now positioned as a digital-first creative agency, offering brand strategy, digital content, performance marketing, campaign ideation, and execution.

Gida Media: Focused on OOH, mobile and live streaming media innovation, analytics, and high-impact audience reach, continuing the legacy of media asset ownership and placement excellence.

This dual-entity evolution allows both businesses to operate with enhanced focus and specialisation, providing unmatched value to advertisers, media strategists, planners, and marketing decision makers.

“With Brandhead's rebirth as a creative agency, and Gida Media's rise as a dedicated media partner, we’re setting a new benchmark in integrated media and creative collaboration,” adds Tebogo Motshwene.

For media, partnership or press enquiries, email az.oc.daehdnarb@ofni. Visit www.brandhead.co.za | www.gidamedia.co.za.



