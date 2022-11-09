Big brands join Africa’s pioneering Influencer Festival

The prestigious Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is thrilled to announce its collaboration some of the countries’ most influential brands. Poised for impact, SABC and Arena Media join the mission to grow the creator sector. This partnerships brings together renowned radio stations such as Metro FM, 5FM, and Radio 2000 to amplify the festival's infectious energy across the airwaves. The involvement of Arena Media also welcomes esteemed media publications like Timelive, Sowetan, S Mag, and Tshisa Live, further broadening the festival's outreach and influence.

"We are delighted to welcome Telkom SA, SABC and Arena Media as our partners, enhancing the festival experience for both participants and audiences alike," says Jolene Roelofse, Fluence Africa founder and Festival organiser.

The second annual Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is poised to be a ground-breaking event, uniting influencers and brands in an unparalleled gathering set to take place on 20 April 2024 at the Hill on Empire in Parktown. Aimed at empowering influencers with cutting-edge industry insights and fostering relationships with top consumer brands, this festival is set to redefine the influencer landscape.

"We are thrilled to announce that the theme for this year's Influencer Festival is 'The Art of Creating,' celebrating the innovative spirit and creativity of influencers across Africa,” adds Roelofse.

The Art of Creation involves the intricate process of giving birth to something innovative through creativity, imagination, and skill. Our focus is on South African artist, Melissa Goba, highlighting her art and how, with the assistance of AI, she merges traditional art with content creation. Our goal is to demonstrate that AI does not aim to replace the artist or content creator; instead, it empowers them by providing new tools, techniques, and opportunities for creative expression. Join us at the Festival as we strive to redefine the art-making and content creation processes in the digital age. The festival will also unveil Fluence Africa's Creator Excellence Programme.

In a world where social media influence is paramount, the Fluence Africa Influencer Festival stands out as a beacon of excellence, offering a platform for influencers to gain valuable knowledge, engage with industry experts, and connect with leading brands and how to embrace and use AI.

SABC had the following to share about their partnership with the festival:

“We are delighted to be part of this exciting initiative that present an opportunity for us to engage in a strategic and impactful manner with the influencer community which includes content creators, influencers, industry professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs. For us as one of the largest content providers in the continent we have developed a deliberate and well considered approach in how we should be reaching out and continuously enticing, attracting, and keeping our audiences captivated on our platforms. We are cognisant of the fact that the content creation and marketing environments have changed drastically in the last few years, and the need of influencer-based marketing has become more prominent, and we cannot be left behind. It is against this background that we had no doubt that a great association with platforms such as Fluence festival will culminate in fruitful mutually benefiting partnership,” says Mmoni Seapolelo, acting GE of corporate affairs and marketing.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience that celebrates creativity, innovation, and meaningful connections in the influencer community.

To find out how to bring your brad to the festival, call Sharon at 0673985379 or acirfa.ecneulf@lavitsef.