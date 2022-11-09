Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyBusiness and Arts South AfricaAlgoa FMIncubetaIMC ConferenceDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkProvantageHumanzLocation BankLitha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Big brands join Africa’s pioneering Influencer Festival

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    The prestigious Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is thrilled to announce its collaboration some of the countries’ most influential brands. Poised for impact, SABC and Arena Media join the mission to grow the creator sector. This partnerships brings together renowned radio stations such as Metro FM, 5FM, and Radio 2000 to amplify the festival's infectious energy across the airwaves. The involvement of Arena Media also welcomes esteemed media publications like Timelive, Sowetan, S Mag, and Tshisa Live, further broadening the festival's outreach and influence.
    Big brands join Africa&#x2019;s pioneering Influencer Festival

    "We are delighted to welcome Telkom SA, SABC and Arena Media as our partners, enhancing the festival experience for both participants and audiences alike," says Jolene Roelofse, Fluence Africa founder and Festival organiser.

    The second annual Fluence Africa Influencer Festival is poised to be a ground-breaking event, uniting influencers and brands in an unparalleled gathering set to take place on 20 April 2024 at the Hill on Empire in Parktown. Aimed at empowering influencers with cutting-edge industry insights and fostering relationships with top consumer brands, this festival is set to redefine the influencer landscape.

    "We are thrilled to announce that the theme for this year's Influencer Festival is 'The Art of Creating,' celebrating the innovative spirit and creativity of influencers across Africa,” adds Roelofse.

    The Art of Creation involves the intricate process of giving birth to something innovative through creativity, imagination, and skill. Our focus is on South African artist, Melissa Goba, highlighting her art and how, with the assistance of AI, she merges traditional art with content creation. Our goal is to demonstrate that AI does not aim to replace the artist or content creator; instead, it empowers them by providing new tools, techniques, and opportunities for creative expression. Join us at the Festival as we strive to redefine the art-making and content creation processes in the digital age. The festival will also unveil Fluence Africa's Creator Excellence Programme.

    In a world where social media influence is paramount, the Fluence Africa Influencer Festival stands out as a beacon of excellence, offering a platform for influencers to gain valuable knowledge, engage with industry experts, and connect with leading brands and how to embrace and use AI.

    SABC had the following to share about their partnership with the festival:

    “We are delighted to be part of this exciting initiative that present an opportunity for us to engage in a strategic and impactful manner with the influencer community which includes content creators, influencers, industry professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs. For us as one of the largest content providers in the continent we have developed a deliberate and well considered approach in how we should be reaching out and continuously enticing, attracting, and keeping our audiences captivated on our platforms. We are cognisant of the fact that the content creation and marketing environments have changed drastically in the last few years, and the need of influencer-based marketing has become more prominent, and we cannot be left behind. It is against this background that we had no doubt that a great association with platforms such as Fluence festival will culminate in fruitful mutually benefiting partnership,” says Mmoni Seapolelo, acting GE of corporate affairs and marketing.

    Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience that celebrates creativity, innovation, and meaningful connections in the influencer community.

    For further details, visit [Fluence Africa Influencer Festival 2023](https://www.fluence.africa/influencer-festival-2023).

    To find out how to bring your brad to the festival, call Sharon at 0673985379 or acirfa.ecneulf@lavitsef.

    Read more: Telkom SA, Melissa Goba, Jolene Roelofse, Sharon, Mmoni Seapolelo
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    The SABC and Rand Show team up to bring the event to everyone
    Rand ShowThe SABC and Rand Show team up to bring the event to everyone
    Gregory Edwards, Sbusiso Gumbi, Iris Fynn and Jolene Roelofse in conversation. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
    #Loeries2023: Bridging the gap by empowering African creativity
     10 Oct 2023
    Source © Piyawat Nandeenopparit A press statement on social media from the SABC introducing a licence for car radios this week proved to be fake news
    SABC car radio licence 'press statement' is fake news
     12 May 2023
    Sorbet and Bidvest Bank honours the winners of The Sorbet-Preneur Initiative
    OnPoint PRSorbet and Bidvest Bank honours the winners of The Sorbet-Preneur Initiative
    Fluence Africa Influencer Festival rocks Modderfontein
    OnPoint PRFluence Africa Influencer Festival rocks Modderfontein
    Natalie Paneng, Callen Grecia, Thandiwe Msebenzi, and Inga Somdyala
    MTN x UJ New Contemporary Awards announce finalists
    9 Nov 2022
    Andrea Savage's comedy, I'm Sorry, is the couch therapy you need right now
    ShowmaxAndrea Savage's comedy, I'm Sorry, is the couch therapy you need right now
    Filming wraps on Showmax's first original drama
    ShowmaxFilming wraps on Showmax's first original drama
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz