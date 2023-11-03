Industries

Technology Company news South Africa

BET Software marks World Environment Day by partnering with Open Air School to plant a flower garden

Issued by BET Software
7 Jun 2024
7 Jun 2024
On World Environment Day, 5 June, BET Software embarked on a green mission to inspire learners to protect the environment. BET Software joined forces with Open Air School in Berea, Durban, to create a sustainable garden bursting with life.
BET Software marks World Environment Day by partnering with Open Air School to plant a flower garden

From pledging to water gardens, to dreaming up their own green initiatives, the learners led the charge for a greener tomorrow.

The BET Software team assisted with this project by donating plants, seedlings, compost, and more to bring these pledges to life.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that the initiative was aimed at educating learners about the importance of environmental stewardship while providing them with hands-on gardening experience.

"World Environment Day is a perfect opportunity to emphasise the significance of caring for our planet. By involving learners in planting a garden, we hope to inspire them to appreciate nature and understand the impact they can have on the environment," he explained.

Grade 3 learner at Open Air School, Bhekani Gumbi, said he had fun learning how to keep the garden clean and neat, and planting flowers.

“I want to encourage everyone to plant gardens to beautify our environment and to grow veggies to eat,” he commented.

10-year-old Renee O’ Rielly, said she was very happy about BET Software coming to the school to teach the learners about the environment.

“I learnt to keep our environment clean. We must all plant flowers to make the world look pretty, plant veggies for food, and not be scared to get our hands a little dirty – because it’s good to work hard to keep our environment clean,” she remarked.

Anet von Benecke, acting departmental head for the foundation phase at Open Air School, said: “It was a really good day - seeing children aged 5 to 9, who are in wheelchairs, proactively help clean up the garden, dig sand, and plant flowers. A huge thank you to BET Software for opening your hearts to us once again.”

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.

