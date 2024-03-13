BD-Nav launches cross-retailer collaboration programme

BD-Nav, a South African provider of retail data insights and analytics, has launched Collapro, a cross-retailer collaboration programme designed to bridge the gap between retailers and suppliers through advanced analytics and target measurement - customised per supplier, and per retailer.

Franita Bosman, founder and MD at BD-Nav. Image supplied

Collapro is a result of a powerful partnership, aiming to foster a more unified approach between buyers and key account managers (KAMs). This programme is grounded in the shared pursuit of achieving and exceeding commercial targets, establishing a foundation for mutual success in the competitive retail market.

Leveraging near-real-time analytics as offered by BD-Nav, Collapro identifies actions needed to enable both retailers and suppliers to respond swiftly and strategically to market demands.

BD-Nav’s latest initiative aims to enhance decision-making, optimise stock holding, and maximise selling opportunities by providing actionable insights that are directly aligned with commercial goals.

"We are excited to pioneer a programme that not only measures success, but actively contributes to it," said Franita Bosman, founder and MD at BD-Nav.

"Collapro represents a significant leap forward in how retailers and suppliers can collaborate more effectively, turning data into action. This enables all stakeholders to first compete with themselves before they start comparing to others in the market. Like the proverb says, get your own house in order first.”